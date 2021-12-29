Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Silverwood has come under pressure following England's performances in Australia

England men's head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after being forced to isolate for 10 days.

He must isolate after a family member as part of England's touring party in Australia tested positive for Covid-19.

The fourth Ashes Test starts in Sydney on Wednesday, 5 January 2022.

England have recorded seven positive cases - three support staff and four family members - since a PCR testing regime began on Monday 27 December.

Silverwood and his family will have to isolate in Melbourne where England suffered their latest defeat as they went 3-0 down on the way to losing the Ashes.

England will have a fourth round of PCR tests on Thursday before they, along with Australia, are scheduled to fly to Sydney on a chartered flight the following morning.

Silverwood and England captain Joe Root have come under pressure after their side's performances against Australia.

England are without a win in 13 Tests in Australia, losing 12 and drawing one.