Perth Scorchers' Big Bash League game against Melbourne Stars on Thursday has been postponed after a Stars staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

It is the first BBL game to be postponed since the Australian domestic Twenty20 tournament started on 5 December.

All Stars players and staff who have been in contact with the positive case are awaiting results of PCR tests.

The BBL said it would provide a new date for the match as soon as possible.

The Scorchers were the designated home team but the match was set to take place at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne because of Covid-19 restrictions in Perth, Western Australia.

There have been 26 of the 61 scheduled matches played so far in the eight-team tournament, which is set to end on 28 January.

The Scorchers are currently second in the table, behind leaders Sydney Sixers only on net run rate, while the Stars are sixth.

The men's Ashes series between Australia and England is continuing despite seven positive cases in the tourists' camp - three support staff and four family members.

England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Test in Sydney, starting on 5 January, after being forced to isolate for 10 days because a family member tested positive.

The three coaches to test positive are fast bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel and strength and conditioning coach Darren Veness.

Australia are 3-0 up in the series, with two Tests to play.