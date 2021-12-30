Last updated on .From the section Cricket

De Kock scored 34 and 21 in his final two Test innings for South Africa

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, 29, has retired from Test cricket to spend more time with his family.

De Kock and wife Sasha are expecting their first child soon.

"This is not a decision that I have come to very easily," he said after South Africa's 113-run defeat by India.

"My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives."

De Kock made his Test debut in 2014 and scored 3,300 runs at average of 38.82, scoring six centuries and 22 fifties in 54 matches.

He apologised for making himself unavailable for a match at October's T20 World Cup rather than obey an instruction from Cricket South Africa that all players should take the knee as a gesture in support of racial equality and justice.

"I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and all that it comes with," De Kock added.

"I've enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations and even the disappointments, but now I've found something that I love even more.

"I'm fully committed to white-ball cricket and representing my country to the best of my ability for the foreseeable future.

"See you in the ODIs and T20s."