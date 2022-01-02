Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mohammad Hasnain took a T20 international hat-trick as a 19-year-old for Pakistan against Sri Lanka

Big Bash League, Sydney Showground: Sydney Thunder 172-7 (20 overs): Gilkes 93 (57), W Agar 3-26 Adelaide Strikers 144 (19.1 overs): Hasnain 3-20 Sydney Thunder won by 28 runs Scorecard . Table

Mohammad Hasnain took three wickets in four balls on his Big Bash debut to inspire Sydney Thunder to a 28-run victory over Adelaide Strikers.

The Pakistan fast bowler, 21, dismissed Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald and Jono Wells to leave the Strikers 25-3 in their pursuit of 173.

Adelaide were eventually bowled out for 144 in the final over.

The Thunder had earlier posted 172-7, with Matt Gilkes making 93 from 57 balls at the Sydney Showground.

In the day's earlier game, a depleted Melbourne Stars lost to Perth Scorchers by 50 runs.

The game had been postponed from 30 December after a Covid outbreak in the Stars squad, which has grown to 10 players and eight support staff.

They handed debuts to four players, only to be bowled out for 130 in pursuit of the 180-8 set by the Scorchers, who go back above Sydney Sixers at the top of the table.

Sydney Thunder go third, while Adelaide Strikers remain seventh, above only Melbourne Renegades.

Meanwhile, the six players taking part in the Big Bash that have been selected for England's T20 series in the West Indies have been asked to return to the UK by 7 January.

Sam Billings, George Garton, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley and James Vince will then join the England side departing for the five matches in Barbados on 15 January.