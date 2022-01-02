Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England are looking to end a 13-match winless run in Tests in Australia

Captain Joe Root says England have the opportunity to "stand up in adversity" amid their Ashes defeat and Covid complications.

England are 3-0 down going into the fourth Test in Sydney.

Head coach Chris Silverwood is one of a number of staff in isolation, while coaching reinforcements and net bowlers have been withdrawn because of Covid.

"It has made things disjointed and challenging but it is a chance to come together," Root told BBC Sport.

Along with Silverwood, pace bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel and strength and conditioning coach Darren Veness are absent.

Former England one-day captain Adam Hollioake was due to link up with the squad to assist with coaching, but was ruled out after being deemed a Covid close contact.

On Sunday, the tourists' training session was disrupted when a local net bowler was found to have tested positive, leading to all the net bowlers being withdrawn.

England have used all the backroom team - including the media manager and medical staff - in training sessions, with players also coaching each other.

"We're trying to manage it as best we can," Root told BBC Sport. "In terms of practice, it's obviously going to look very different.

"We've all just got to be good human beings, good professionals, help each other out where we can and try and get the best possible prep going into these last two games."

An innings defeat in the third Test in Melbourne ensured England lost the Ashes series at the earliest possible opportunity.

They are now looking to avoid a third 5-0 whitewash in Australia in 15 years, during which time they have also suffered a 4-0 defeat.

Root, 31, said: "Whether it be putting pride back into the badge, whether it be making sure that we get Test Championship points, [and] for individuals making sure that they're pushing hard to cement their spots in the team. There's a huge amount to play for this group of players.

"We've got to stay tight, we've got to stay together. And we've got to put in a performance on one of the great Test venues in world cricket."

Root will captain in a Test for 60th time at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday (23:30 GMT on Tuesday), passing the England record of 59 set by his predecessor Alastair Cook.

The Melbourne defeat ensured Root has now presided over three Ashes series without a win, and in the immediate aftermath of that game he would not be drawn on his future as skipper.

He has since been backed by all-rounders Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes - the latter England's vice-captain and the most likely replacement.

When asked again, Root once more deferred any discussion on his role.

"I need to make sure that my full focus is on these two games," said Root. "First and foremost, I need to try to get the best out of the group, make sure we put in those performances we keep banging on about out there on the field.

"We'll worry about the captaincy at the end of the series. I've got two big games here to manage well."

Meanwhile, Australia vice-captain Steve Smith said the hosts have been surprised by pace bowler Stuart Broad's peripheral role in this series.

Broad, England's second-highest Test wicket-taker of all time, has played only one of the first three Tests, missing out in Brisbane and Melbourne where the pitches could have suited his style.

"We have been surprised. There have probably been two wickets that would have suited him well," said Smith.

"He bowled well in Adelaide and he's always been a good contest for me. Him and Jimmy Anderson together have been world-class performers for a long time. Maybe we'll see them together this week."