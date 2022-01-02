Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Paul Stirling is Ireland's all-time leading run-scorer in both T20 and ODI formats

Ireland interim coach Stuart Ripley says they could pick someone "outside the box" to replace Paul Stirling in the first ODI against the West Indies.

Batting talisman Stirling is ruled out of the Sabina Park opener on 8 January after testing positive for Covid-19.

"We'll have a bit of an internal debate now with Andrew (Balbirnie) about whether he moves up to open," said Ripley.

"Or whether we pick someone maybe outside the box to go in at the top."

He added: "We do have several options and I'm pretty confident we've got some decent Plan B's now that Stirlo is out of game one."

Stirling superb form in 2021 has been recognised with the big-hitting Belfast man shortlisted for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year Award.

Late arrivals

Shane Getkate also tested positive for Covid and the pair are expected to join the Irish squad in Jamaica in time for the second ODI on 11 January.

Irish skipper Balbirnie and Andy McBrine, who were 'close contacts' of positive cases, will link up with the squad on Monday.

Covid issues severely impacted last month's tour of the United States, with the ODI series cancelled after the T20s ended in a 1-1 draw.

"A great positive of the trip so far is the way the lads have rolled their sleeves up and mucked in - I've been impressed that during a bit of adversity the lads have just got stuck in," added Ripley.

"There's obviously some frustration over the fixtures not being able to proceed, but hopefully now the frustration can end as we move on to play some high-profile 50-over cricket against the West Indies.

"It hasn't been a perfect trip to date, but what we're focusing on now is looking ahead and getting some decent cricket under our belts."