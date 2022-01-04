The Ashes: England battle hard on rain-affected opening day of Sydney Test

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Fourth Ashes Test, Melbourne (day one of five)
Australia 126-3: Harris 38, Warner 30; Anderson 1-24, Wood 1-31, Broad 1-34
England: Yet to bat
England's bowlers battled hard to leave the fourth Ashes Test evenly poised after a rain-affected opening day at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

After opting to bat under grey skies and on a green pitch, Australia closed on 126-3 with just 46.5 overs possible.

The start was delayed by half an hour before two interruptions in the morning session and a two-hour delay either side of the tea interval.

The returning Stuart Broad had David Warner caught at second slip by Zak Crawley for 30, while James Anderson had Marcus Harris caught by Joe Root for 38.

Marnus Labuschagne then nicked Mark Wood behind for 28 as England reaped the rewards of their tight, economical bowling.

Play is scheduled to resume at 23:00 GMT on Wednesday night, with Steve Smith unbeaten on six and Usman Khawaja, playing his first Test since 2019, four not out.

England currently trail 3-0 in the five-Test series, and have already lost the Ashes.

Further rain and thundery showers are forecast on days two and four which may make a result difficult and increase England's chances of avoiding a series clean sweep.

Meanwhile, Australia batter Travis Head, who is missing this Test after testing positive for Covid-19, has returned one negative test and two more negative results will see him rejoin the squad on Friday.

England's patience reaps rewards

It is generally more difficult for batters during on-off days of Test cricket, but for large periods Australia were rarely troubled.

The wicket of Warner came with an element of surprise, with the left-hander barely threatened apart from an edge off Stokes - that went just past Crawley, through a vacant third slip - when he was on 21.

The outside edge was only challenged on the odd occasion, while very few deliveries would have hit the stumps with England generally bowling too short or wide early on.

The pitch seemed easier to bat on for large periods of the final session, and that combined with the ball going softer due to the damp outfield resulted in England looking like being blunted.

However Root's side managed to keep the run-rate relatively low, and that allowed Anderson to draw Harris - who was ragged, but starting to look more settled - into a tentative prod, before Wood dismissed Labuschagne for the second successive Test.

Broad impresses for England

England's heavy series defeat and potential post-Ashes reset had led to retirement talk around pace bowler Broad but, between Tests, he spoke passionately in his Daily Mail columnexternal-link about his desire to continue representing his country.

The 35-year-old came into the side for Ollie Robinson, who is nursing a shoulder niggle, in England's sole change to the team which lost by an innings in the third Test in Melbourne.

Broad was their standout bowler on a stop-start day in Sydney, culminating in yet another dismissal of Warner.

The Australia opener was dragged forward by a slightly fuller delivery and, as was so often the case in 2019 in England when Broad dismissed Warner seven times, a little bit of seam movement away enticed the left-hander into an edge.

'A rare day where what England did worked' - what they said

England fast bowler Mark Wood: "It was a tough day, stop-start. To put the two wickets on at the end changes the perception. If we can start well tomorrow we're right in the game.

"The build-up has been carnage. No coaches, different staff. It's focussed us, brought us together and we're trying to show as much fight as we can."

Australia batter David Warner: "That's Sydney weather for you. It rains pretty much every Test we play here. We were surprised with how much play we got.

"We were always going to bat. There are quite a lot of cracks underneath the surface. We wanted to be the ones bowling last."

Former England bowler Steven Finn on Test Match Special: "As soon as Marcus Harris was out you saw Joe Root going to Mark Wood and saying 'I need a quick burst from you' and it worked.

"It was a rare day in this series where what England did worked."

  • Comment posted by boating-voter, today at 07:54

    After England's abject performance so far, any fightback now is far too little, far too late.

    As a passionate England supporter, I actually hope for Aus to overcome the weather & continue their winning run. Any small crumbs of comfort for England in these last 2 games must not let the ECB weasels hide from the effects of their ruination of the domestic game.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 08:01

      duncan brownley replied:
      Think with the rumblings happening think their may be some points being made. Yes whether just to appease us folks but only time will tell.

      Least some spirit happening albeit the horse as bolted syndrome.

      Let's hope some good happens and we work on it.

  • Comment posted by Simba, today at 07:51

    Following the pattern of the series. The bowlers are able to compete and are doing their job well.
    Unfortunately, the batters will probably fail again and render the bowlers’ efforts pointless.

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 08:35

      cynic replied:
      If Bangladesh can beat NZ in NZ we have no excuse for putting up such miserable performances away.

  • Comment posted by LilNige, today at 08:16

    England's bowling, spinners aside, have rarely been the issue in test matches in recent years. An inability to go past 350 and a total reliance on Joe Root is more of a problem. Cricket is a team game you can't just rely on the bowling department to get you out of a hole every time.

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 08:25

      Rizla replied:
      So in each of the three Tests so far, how many times have the bowlers taken 20 Aussie wickets?

  • Comment posted by Anti Kate G F, today at 08:02

    Mark Wood the pick of the bowlers today. So happy for him to be back playing cricket after some niggles and injuries

    • Reply posted by Admiral, today at 08:32

      Admiral replied:
      Agreed. Absolutely world class.He never gets the credit he deserves

  • Comment posted by BritProf, today at 08:05

    If the Aussies want to push for 5-0, I reckon they could declare when they get to around 200. Given our batting, that will be plenty as two days overall will likely be lost to rain. What a shame this comment is not written in jest.

  • Comment posted by facemasksforever, today at 07:46

    The Aussies will probably declare overnight now , they will be confident they can bowl England out twice and win by an innings.

    126 may be a little to far out of Englands reach 😁

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 07:58

      cynic replied:
      Why didn't we just pack a team of 11 batsman at this point knowing the weather forecast? We just have to survive three days.

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 07:50

    Glad to hear Ashley Giles say that changes are needed in the county format. Rather than just making changes to the coaching and captaincy.

    • Reply posted by Nom de Spume, today at 08:01

      Nom de Spume replied:
      But you just know that they will be the wrong changes.

  • Comment posted by simple_simon, today at 07:50

    Englands issue is with the bat, not the ball. Lets hold off until both sides have batted. Me, im not expecting much from our top order. I bet BT Sports have made a loss on this series.

    • Reply posted by PETER, today at 08:18

      PETER replied:
      Hope so

  • Comment posted by getreal, today at 07:38

    20 extras! Sounds like two or three England batsmen combined.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 07:43

      duncan brownley replied:
      Shocking figure that and 12 wides .... Supposed to be professional bowlers and and how many of these extras just nudge up the score too especially as you post 3 or 4 of our batsmen struggle to make them runs.

  • Comment posted by gogunners, today at 08:05

    The best thing that should happen after the ashes series came from a quote from Ian Chappell, "Get rid of coach, get rid of half of the support team." All they do is clutter the cricketers brains. The Captain needs to take full control. Worked from the mid 80s all the way back to 1877.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 08:59

      muddy wolf replied:
      Find some decent players might also help

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 08:28

    Australia obviously looking at gate receipts opting not to putEnglsnd into bat in these conditions.

    • Reply posted by Fletch, today at 09:01

      Fletch replied:
      I am at the stage where I look at the weather forecast with hope, can I vote the weather Englands Man of the Series?

  • Comment posted by TheBaggieMan, today at 08:17

    Suppose we. mustn’t gwumble as if we had been batting we would be 126 all-out.

  • Comment posted by Schrodinger Klott, today at 07:53

    The too often maligned, Sir Jimmy, yet again our best bowler. And good to see Broad back going after his bunny. With the luck the rain will stop a whitewash and maybe spare us the embarrassment of seeing Hameed and Butler try and bar.

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 08:09

      Rizla replied:
      Yeah, Warner is Broad's bunny, but the entire England batting lineup are the Aussies bunnies.

  • Comment posted by Melburnian, today at 08:30

    I doubt there has been an Ashes played in Oz with more ‘English friendly’ conditions than this one. Brisbane and Melbourne were green mambas, Adelaide day/night, Sydney grey and rain, and Hobart another day/night. Just show you how badly Silver wood has stuffed up selections. If we had faced Broad, Anderson, Wood and Robinson/Leach depending on conditions then we may have been skittled a few times

    • Reply posted by malcolm Parsons, today at 09:03

      malcolm Parsons replied:
      Coincidence that the bowling attack has worked with the right selection with the useless Silverwood sat in his hotel?

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 08:21

    Meanwhile across the pond, Bangladesh have risen from the ashes and beaten NZ 😉😊

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 08:24

      Rizla replied:
      Magnificent bowlig effort in both innings. NZ didn't have any answer.

  • Comment posted by Moss, today at 07:45

    Phew. I've got tickets for day four. Looks like we should last until then at least. Thank you rain!

  • Comment posted by Chowlayman, today at 08:26

    Aussies have got enough to declare overnight

  • Comment posted by Andy Hayes, today at 08:10

    Wow! All the doom and gloomers are out in force today. No chance Aus are declaring at 200. Great bowling performance again but the bowling has never been in doubt - the combination of bowlers selected has been. This is the best selection available to us. Let's hope that when we get the bat in our hands we can show a bit more fight there. When all is said and done however - a draw is most likely!

    • Reply posted by dfens, today at 08:26

      dfens replied:
      Nothing like a good old slice of blind optimism! The most likely result is further England batting collapses and an innings defeat...

  • Comment posted by Reddit, today at 08:49

    'Evenly poised'? After a rain-affected day 1 with England yet to bat? There's optimism, blind hope, and then there's plain and simple delusion.

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 09:02

      big G replied:
      Did make me smile 😊

      First time this series 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Botman, today at 08:19

    Smoke ( or rain ) screen and nothing more. The cracks are too wide to paper over. The Aussies are still toying with them. Akin to a cat and a ball of string.

