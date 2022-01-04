Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Brisbane Heat are currently fifth in the eight-team table with three wins from eight games

Wednesday's Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers has been postponed after 12 Heat players tested positive for Covid-19.

The players are currently isolating and Heat were unable to recruit enough replacement players to make up the required 13-man squad.

The match will be rescheduled, but Heat's game against Melbourne Renegades on Thursday will go ahead.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell has tested positive external-link .

The Australia all-rounder returned a positive antigen test and is awaiting results of a PCR test.