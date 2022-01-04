Big Bash League: Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers postponed following Covid-19 outbreak
Wednesday's Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers has been postponed after 12 Heat players tested positive for Covid-19.
The players are currently isolating and Heat were unable to recruit enough replacement players to make up the required 13-man squad.
The match will be rescheduled, but Heat's game against Melbourne Renegades on Thursday will go ahead.
Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell has tested positive.
The Australia all-rounder returned a positive antigen test and is awaiting results of a PCR test.
Stars have had at least 10 players and seven members of staff return positive tests, with their game against Perth Scorchers on 30 December postponed.