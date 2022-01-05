Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Grant Flower is the younger brother of former England coach Andy

Former Zimbabwe all-rounder Grant Flower has joined Sussex as the county's new batting coach.

The 51-year-old scored 3,457 runs and took 25 wickets in a Test career that ran from 1992 to 2004.

Flower joins Sussex having been Sri Lanka batting coach since December 2019, part of an international coaching career spanning more than a decade.

He performed the same role with Zimbabwe, from 2010 to 2014, and with Pakistan between 2014 and 2019.

"It gives me great pleasure to be added to the Sussex coaching staff and I can't wait to start," Flower said.

"I have been told about the exciting young batters coming through the ranks and am excited to be given the opportunity of hopefully improving them along their journey."