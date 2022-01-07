Ireland played only one game, a T20, in the USA after their ODI series was cancelled

One-day series: West Indies v Ireland Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston Date: Saturday 8 January Start time: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Scorecard and match report on the BBC Sport website

Ireland fast bowler Mark Adair has told his side to find a way to produce their best form for an entire series as they prepare for Saturday's opening one-day international against West Indies.

They arrived in Jamaica having not won a one-day series since 2019 despite turning in several memorable performances, which include victories over England and South Africa.

"If you look back at our last four ODI series we've put together a really good performance but unfortunately it's been either side of a bad one," Adair said.

"We're quite good at bouncing back, but instead of being able to bounce back, if we can just keep bouncing forward, it'll be great.

"Sometimes you do need a kick from the rear to get yourself going again but there are certainly times where we've put in a good performance and want to back it up the next time. That's the challenge on this trip."

Ireland are in Jamaica for a three-game series after their ODIs against the USA were called off because of a number of Covid-19 cases within the Irish camp.

Last year, they defeated Zimbabwe, South Africa and the Netherlands without claiming a series win, but confidence within the camp remains high the the one-day format is where Ireland are best equipped to shine.

"We're a fairly good ODI team. We've have our difficulties in T20 but as an ODI outfit it's certainly our strength," Adair said.

"I don't think anything needs to be drastically different form how we played in the past. I feel like that game that we won down in Dublin, we completely outperformed them in every aspect.

"We're capable of these performances but we just need to make them a little more regular and stack them up on top of each other.

"We have the personnel that can win games and now it's up to us to put them into practice."

'We can neutralise West Indies danger men'

Ireland's preparations for the series have been hit by time spent in quarantine and the cancelled USA series, which forced a number of senior players to isolate as the main group travelled to Jamaica.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie and Andy McBrine joined the squad on Monday having been close contacts of Shane Getkate and Paul Stirling, who will miss Saturday's opener after testing positive for Covid in Florida.

"This squad that we have at the minute, comradery is really important and it's one of the real strengths we have," Adair said.

"We don't really have to worry about West Indies having an edge, we're going in as underdogs and the more we can pull from that the better.

"They're a very good side in their own backyard. If we can come away with one or two wins here then we'll be delighted.

"They had a disappointing T20 World Cup but these guys are some of the best players in the world, and at any stage they have the ability to win the game on their own.

"I feel like when you've got six or seven of those blokes in the team it makes things pretty exciting. We just need to go out and do out best, and try and neutralise them as much as we can and play to our own strengths."