Haynes was one half of a legendary opening pair alongside Gordon Greenidge

West Indies have appointed Desmond Haynes as their new lead selector for the men's team.

Haynes, 65, replaces Roger Harper and will be in charge until June 2024.

The legendary opening batter won the World Cup with West Indies in 1979 and scored more than 7,000 runs in 116 Tests.

"Being a selector is a thankless task, but a critical role in our cricket system and I am honoured to be appointed," Haynes said.