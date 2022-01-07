Twenty20 internationals: New fielder penalty for slow over-rates
A new penalty for slow over-rates will be introduced in Twenty20 international cricket after being used in The Hundred.
Teams who do not begin the final over by the scheduled time will be allowed one fewer fielder outside the 30-yard circle for the rest of the innings.
Previously players were fined for slow over-rates in T20 internationals.
The new rule covers men's and women's T20s and will take effect later this month.
The rule was used in the inaugural season of The Hundred, England's domestic 100-ball competition, last summer.
In the final overs of a T20 innings the fielding side are allowed five fielders outside the 30-yard circle in men's internationals and four in women's. A reduction in that number damages a team's ability to prevent runs being scored.
