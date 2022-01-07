Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Edwards was part of four Ashes wins as an England player

Ex-England captain Charlotte Edwards will join the England A coaching staff when the squad shadows the main England Women's Ashes squad this winter.

Edwards, 42, England's all-time leading run-scorer, will assist John Stanworth, the head coach of the England Academy.

Edwards guided Southern Vipers to back-to-back Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy titles, and took Southern Brave to the final of The Hundred in its first year.

Both squads fly to Australia on Friday before the Ashes begins on 20 January.

England will play England A in two Twenty20 warm-up matches, on 15 and 16 January, before the series.

England A will then play Australia A in three T20s and three one-day internationals. It is the first time England have sent an 'A' squad on tour.

Schedule

Warm-ups:

15 January: 1st T20, England v England A.

16 January: 2nd T20, England v England A.

Women's Ashes:

20 January: 1st T20, Adelaide (08:10 GMT) (2 points)

22 January: 2nd T20, Adelaide (03:10) (2 points)

23 January: 3rd T20, Adelaide (03:10) (2 points)

27-30 January: Only Test, Canberra (23:00, 26 January) (4 points)

3 February: 1st ODI, Canberra (03:10) (2 points)

6 February: 2nd ODI, Melbourne, (23:05, 5 February) (2 points)

8 February: 3rd ODI, Melbourne, (23:05, 7 February) (2 points)

'A' tour: