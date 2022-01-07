The Ashes: Usman Khawaja's century leaves England fighting to save Sydney Test

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Fourth Ashes Test, Sydney (day four of five)
Australia 416-8 dec & 265-6 dec (Khawaja 101*, Green 74; Leach 4-84)
England 294 & 30-0 (Crawley 22*, Hameed 8*)
England need 358 more runs to win
Australia's Usman Khawaja hit another classy century to leave England needing to bat out the final day to save the fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Khawaja made an unbeaten 101 from 138 balls, to follow his 137 in the first innings, as Australia set England an unlikely 388 to win.

With dark storm clouds closing in, England openers Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed survived a tricky 11 over and 50 minute period to reach 30-0 at stumps.

Crawley will resume on 22 and Hameed eight when play resumes at 23:00 GMT on Saturday, with 98 overs scheduled on the final day, when the forecast is mixed.

Khawaja shared a partnership of 179 with Cameron Green (74) for the fifth wicket as the hosts recovered from 86-4 to keep Australia's hopes of a 5-0 series clean sweep alive.

Earlier in the day, England added 36 runs to their overnight 258-7, with Jonny Bairstow only able to add 10 more runs before feathering Scott Boland behind to fall for 113.

That left a first-innings deficit of 122 and continued a dismal series with the bat, with the tourists yet to reach 300.

Substitute Ollie Pope kept wicket for England - and did an excellent job, taking four catches - with Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow both spending the day off the field with hand injuries.

They - along with Ben Stokes, who did field despite ongoing troubles with a left side strain - have had scans and will continue to be assessed before the fifth Test, which starts in Hobart on 14 January.

Masterful Khawaja blunts England

Khawaja's innings was another masterclass and one that England's batters could do far worse than watch and learn from.

The 35-year-old right-hander was hit by a venomous Mark Wood bouncer first ball and he started slowly and did not look fluent in his strokeplay, but importantly he was able to protect his wicket and guide the inexperienced Green, who was ragged for large parts of his innings, through a sticky period.

Australia were always in control of the game, but at 86-4 the door was slightly ajar for England, who had bowled well and were controlling the scoring rate.

The stand between Khawaja and Green firmly closed it again, and double padlocked it for good measure.

Khawaja, who has now scored more runs than any England batter other than Joe Root in the series, reverse swept, pulled and drove through the covers with an elegant grace for a well-deserved 10th Test century.

It marked a dream return to the Test fold for Australia and he was visibly emotional as he composed himself after the celebrations.

Before the Test he spoke about Travis Head - who tested positive for Covid-19 - reclaiming his place for the final Test, but Khawaja must surely now feature in Hobart.

Test Match Special commentator Geoff Lemon joked "there will be fights on the streets" if Australia try and drop him now.

Usman Khawaja's wagon wheel from his 101* against England at the SCG

England openers battle to close

The fact Crawley and Hameed's unbroken partnership of 30 is England's highest opening stand of the series summarises a challenging four weeks.

They had to battle, with the weather closing in and the light deteriorating, but there were very few scares.

Hameed edged well short of the slip cordon, while a rising Boland delivery hit the shoulder of Crawley's bat and flew over the close catchers, but the openers have given England a chance of saving the Test.

In the field, England were excellent in the morning session and in the first hour after lunch to restrict Australia and create an opening, but as has often the case, they were unable to capitalise.

Wood again bowled well, taking 2-65, while Jack Leach had his best day of the series, in taking 4-84.

England set better, more attacking fields, for the left-arm spinner, who was denied a chance to take a hat-trick when Pat Cummins declared after Green and Alex Carey fell in successive balls.

'England do have a chance' - what they said

England caretaker coach Graham Thorpe on TMS: "I'm confident [that we can draw] that if we have the right approach and if we don't go into our bunkers as well because I think when you're playing for the draw you must keep that intent because it makes you move better and allows you to make better decisions.

"I want the guys to enjoy the contest tomorrow - Australia will come hard and tonight was a good example of our players' temperament and technique being good."

Australia batter Usman Khawaja: "I couldn't stop smiling. I was grateful with one hundred, but I'll take the second one too.

"It reminds me of an old-school SCG wicket. Hopefully it will be a dry day and we can get some reverse swing. Nathan Lyon will hopefully come into the game."

BBC Cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew on TMS: "England do have a chance to save this game and people will be expecting them to. It would mean so much to them if they can."

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell on TMS: "I've been really impressed with Ollie Pope's wicketkeeping - he's been far and away above Jos Buttler. His footwork in particular has been impressive."

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 07:20

    Congratulations to Usman Khawaja on his brilliant batting performance in scoring a ton in each innings.

    Well played, Mr Khawaja!

  • Comment posted by AussieLad, today at 07:38

    We’ve been where England are now and good strong leaders were crucial to getting us out of it. It was Border post WSC, Paine post Capetown disaster, S Waugh after a period of mediocrity. There’s lots to fix in English test team but one critical aspect is the captaincy. Root seems like a thoroughly decent man but I’ve seen nothing to suggest he’s the one to lead England back to where it belongs.

    • Reply posted by AussieLad, today at 07:59

      AussieLad replied:
      It doesn’t even need to be your best cricketer at the time. Border was but S Waugh and certainly Paine were not. Clearly the right captain needs to be able to add something with bat or ball but it’s not about their statistics, its their man management skills which will be all important. It’s a long way back but I don’t think Mike Brierly was England’s best cricketer when he was captain.

  • Comment posted by AussieLad, today at 07:30

    Sitting here in Melbourne and watched every ball bowled in Sydney today but where were Anderson and Broad in the afternoon session? 3 hours of cricket dominated by Wood, Leach, Root and Malan bowling. Too old? Couldn’t cope with the humidity? Were they injured? Had the captain lost faith in them? It’s easy to be critical but from outside looking in, it just doesn’t look like a happy change room.

    • Reply posted by AB, today at 07:33

      AB replied:
      They did bowl with speed of 125km instead of 135km in the 1st innings.

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 07:17

    So England only has a problem with its batting? It has in fact problems everywhere.

    • Reply posted by bluenose, today at 08:02

      bluenose replied:
      It cannot be easy for the bowlers when they look up and there hundreds behind and 4 tests in and havent even been close to having anything to bowl at.

  • Comment posted by TimB, today at 07:29

    Can anyone tell me why Ben Foakes is constantly overlooked?

    • Reply posted by common sense curry, today at 07:33

      common sense curry replied:
      No!

  • Comment posted by Na Fianna, today at 07:21

    Lights out. Root is a decent cricketer but a leader he is not!!

  • Comment posted by mp, today at 07:15

    I want to be Usman Khawaja when I grow up, how good is he?

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 07:19

      Raedwulf replied:
      I've grown up, I still want to be Usman Khawaja. I'd be 20 years younger for a start! ;-)

      Impressive, wasn't it?

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 07:15

    Not great for England, still along way behind the Aussies in all aspects but they have at least shown some grit.

    • Reply posted by ebola, today at 07:35

      ebola replied:
      I think the correct work rhymes with grit

  • Comment posted by KentAussie, today at 07:29

    30/0 at close. Get to 50 and two might get an OBE out of it

    • Reply posted by Cornish Granite, today at 07:34

      Cornish Granite replied:
      OBE....out bowled everytime.

  • Comment posted by Brisbane41 , today at 07:34

    Irrespective of the opposition, hitting 2 hundreds in a row in separate innings on the same ground is an incredible performance. Well done Usman that was pure class. Deserves all the accolades and has worked hard to get back in the team.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 07:14

    Odds-on for another OZ win, BUT! We're into a 5th day, both openers are still there, we have a chance at the draw, at least, especially if weather plays a part. It's too late, of course, but had this been the 1st Test, we'd be looking hopefully towards the rest of the series. As it is, if we can bat into the last session & lose by less than 100, at least we've made them work for their win...

    • Reply posted by AussieLad, today at 07:44

      AussieLad replied:
      That’s it Raedwulf, a bit of positivity. Clearly lots to fix but I see some pluses in this team. England must be patient and persist with Crawley. He has the right attitude, is young and will only get better. Wood is an incredibly hard worker, again right attitude. I think he needs a running coach though. Laboured approach to the bowling crease can be fixed and give him extra speed in his delivery

  • Comment posted by Beebfan, today at 07:26

    Pitch looks a flatish track. Really shows how poor our first innings batting was generally.

    Even too late in the series, it's nice to finally see opening pair last for a few overs unscathed: both Crawley and Hameed looked more solid this evening, but we're helped by Aussie bowlers who dropped their length too short.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 07:31

      duncan brownley replied:
      Thorpe says we need to keep a positive mindset and not go hiding in the bunkers to play for a draw.

      Kiss of death that then.

      Yes at least batted two awkward session ending of days without losing wickets so that helps.

      Just the reset in the morning session and restarting the innings to get switched in again.

  • Comment posted by laotzu, today at 07:43

    Those who believe in themselves make the world sit up and take notice. Usman K did that today.
    Extraordinary performance.

  • Comment posted by Atlantic252, today at 07:18

    Superb performance from Khawaja, but sort of sums up this tour as in just one match he has more runs than anyone but Root in the England team.
    At least our openers showed some fight.
    And at least we found our best wicket-keeper. Just happens he is a batsman...
    I hope we make a good fist of it tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by airwolf, today at 07:29

      airwolf replied:
      Oh the irony....dropped for being clueless with the bat and has a more smart day with the gloves. This could only be England.

  • Comment posted by airwolf, today at 07:47

    Back to back centuries for a chap who hasn't been able to get in the side for 3 years...just magnificent.
    I read a piece yesterday about how Broad & Bairstow like to prove people wrong, seems we may be 2nd best at that also.

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 07:40

    Agnew says " England do have a chance to save this game and people will be expecting them to. It would mean so much to them if they can."
    Is that the players it will mean so much to? Don't think it does. They just can't wait to get out of Australia.
    Is that the England fans he is talking about? Most of us now don't care. Actually 5-0 might bring about some change....but I doubt it.

    • Reply posted by ikleNige, today at 07:51

      ikleNige replied:
      Never thought they wanted to be there to begin with

  • Comment posted by Johann Von Nerd, today at 07:23

    I don't know which is stranger, Usman Khawaja with an average of 238 in the Ashes possibly going to be dropped for the fifth test.... or... Jack Leach who has bowled without posing much of a threat being on a hat-trick.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 07:23

    Well played Usman Khawaja! Once again proving the selectors and his critics wrong. He performed better than Warner in 2019 but it was Khawaja who was dropped.

    • Reply posted by saddletramp, today at 07:30

      saddletramp replied:
      ??
      In 2019 Khawaja had 11 innings scoring 265 at 29.
      He had a 101 n.o against the poorest Sri Lankan team on record.
      So in the other 10 innings he averaged 16, that's why he was dropped

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 07:58

    I am very confident that we will at least get a draw out of this game, MUFC will win the Premiership and moon is made from cheese

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 07:17

    Eng fight with the bat +reduce Aus to 86-4;only day+half left and rain forecast. 2 hours later Leach +Root rushing overs regardless of runs to catch up over rate. Fear of WTC deductions? Or more interested in saving match fees than saving the Test? Disgraceful and detracts from the fight shown to be totally reliant on the weather than own abilities

