The Ashes: England cling on for draw on tense final day in Sydney

By Amy LofthouseBBC Sport

From the section Cricket

Fourth Ashes Test, Sydney (day five of five)
Australia 416-8 dec & 265-6 dec (Khawaja 101*, Green 74; Leach 4-84)
England 294 & 270-9 (Crawley 77, Stokes 60, Boland 3-30)
Match drawn; Australia lead series 3-0
England clung on for a tense draw on the final day of the fourth Test in Sydney to end Australia's hopes of an Ashes clean sweep.

The tourists were 13 balls from safety when Jack Leach edged Steve Smith behind, leaving it to Stuart Broad and James Anderson to guide England home.

With the light fading and every Australia fielder around the bat, Broad and Anderson blocked out Smith and Nathan Lyon to secure a hard-fought draw.

Zak Crawley earlier made a fluent 77 and Ben Stokes hit 60 despite still struggling with his side injury as England crept towards safety.

Boland continued his extraordinary start to Test cricket with 3-30, while captain Pat Cummins took two wickets in three balls to rattle England.

It was a thrilling end to an entertaining match, with England's players barely able to watch in the dressing room as Anderson played out the final over.

Australia may be left to rue their late declaration on the fourth day, with rain meaning they lost seven overs as they tried to force victory on Sunday.

The final Test of the series - a day-night match in Hobart - begins on 14 January.

England battle through engrossing final hour

England may have already lost the Ashes but here they showed real fight and character throughout the match.

Jonny Bairstow displayed grit with his first-innings century and that energy and determination filtered back to the dressing room as the tourists fought to repel Australia on an absorbing final day.

The small crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground were at their loudest in the final hour, as Australia tore in with the new ball.

Cummins, who had been subdued with the ball throughout the day, trapped Jos Buttler lbw on review before doing the same to Mark Wood two balls later with a delivery that knocked the bowler off his feet.

That left it to Bairstow, nursing an thumb injury that may keep him out of the next Test, and Leach, one of the heroes of Headingley 2019, to see off 15 overs.

Australia felt the pressure, with Smith dropping Bairstow off Mitchell Starc, but they would have felt victory was in their grasp when the same batter popped a catch to short leg.

Leach and Broad withstood some short, fast, hostile bowling, all accompanied by the chirping of the players around the bat, before a disappointed Leach edged Smith to slip.

It was left to Broad and Anderson, the veterans, to see England home and give them something to smile about after a bruising tour.

Crawley stands tall

Positives have been few and far between for England, but Crawley's performance in the morning session hinted at what could be in the coming years.

Having started strongly the previous night, Crawley refused to let the bowlers settle. He pulled and drove the off-colour Starc before flicking Lyon away to bring up a 69-ball half-century.

Just as Bairstow and Stokes did on the third day, Crawley threw Australia off their plans, dominating the bowling with his elegant strokeplay.

By the time he fell, trapped by an excellent yorker from Cameron Green, he had scored 77. The other three England batters had scored 19 runs between them.

Crawley also shared a 43-run stand with fellow opener Hameed. That this was England's third highest opening partnership in the last four Ashes series underlines how long their Test batting has been falling away.

Hameed battled admirably but struggled for the fluency Crawley was showing at the other end.

He was dropped by Alex Carey off Cummins but could not make it count, instead fiddling Scott Boland behind for nine to register his sixth consecutive single-figure score. It seems highly unlikely he will feature in the final Test at Hobart.

No other batter could find Crawley's fluency.

Dawid Malan played a poor shot to Lyon and was bowled, Root was left aghast as he nicked Boland behind and Stokes, having battled so bravely, almost punched his bat as he sent a simple catch off Lyon to Smith at slip.

England have still to pass 300 on this tour, and while the draw in Sydney will raise their spirits, they will know that the same batting problems still linger in the background.

  • Comment posted by Crotty, today at 08:02

    Let's not get excited. They avoided the ignominy of a whitewash.

    • Reply posted by thelion, today at 08:06

      thelion replied:
      Everyone who watched saw Australia do everything to win, including declaring on just +200, England did nothing to try and win! And are incredibly lucky to get a draw!

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 08:02

    Well played Bairstow, Leach and Broad. Between them they chewed up more balls than our tail has in a long time. We'll take the draw but when you consider the time lost to rain and the fact that it's 3-0 this draw is nothing to celebrate.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 08:14

      duncan brownley replied:
      Problem is they will and be interesting to see the PR releases by England on this.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 08:08

    The most worrying thing is England's inability to bowl the Aussies out. They've only bowled them out twice in 8 innings and England themselves haven't passed 300 even once.

    • Reply posted by Robert, today at 08:12

      Robert replied:
      We'll said . First post on here this morning grounded in reality.

  • Comment posted by Socks, today at 08:01

    Never in doubt! Test cricket is probably the only sport in the world where a draw can be so exciting and mean so much. Bottle showed by our tail nervously wagging away (from what I could glean from peering from behind the sofa in the last 15 overs). Plaudits to Broad too for not wafting away with the bat. After all that is said still only a draw but it shuts down McGrath and his 5-0 prediction!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 08:16

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What a match. What a finish. How did we manage not to lose that guys. That was a thrilling last day of cricket with so many twists and turns and then going down to the last ball of the day with Australia only needing one more wicket. Sorry. But Test cricket is still the best and will remain the best format to watch

  • Comment posted by prholbrook, today at 08:13

    I don’t subscribe to BT so listened to the last 15 overs on the BBC 5Live. It always amazes me how one man and one microphone can create more tension and better images of a match than 20 camera angles, 15 replays, 3 commentators and 4 analysts. Well done to Aggers and the 5 live team.

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 08:21

      Youwhat replied:
      I've been listening to the commentary and I've thoroughly enjoyed it but it helps my sanity not having to watch this England side )

  • Comment posted by Michele, today at 08:12

    The disappointed England haters are in a rush to criticise again. Noone is celebrating, just acknowledging that an improved effort earned a draw. Surely that is better than another crushing defeat.

    • Reply posted by prholbrook, today at 08:17

      prholbrook replied:
      Maybe after 3 matches we are getting tuned in to test match cricket. Maybe proper games before the series might help

  • Comment posted by AussieLad, today at 08:17

    Whether it’s cricket, football or whatever, if my team aren’t winning then the very least I want to see is passion for the badge and genuine effort. If I was an England supporter I’d be somewhat comforted tonight by the efforts of Broad, Bairstow, Stokes, Wood, Crawley and Leach in this match. They really had a crack, put themselves in harm’s way and gave me effort. It’s a good first step.

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 08:07

    Finally, some grit, determination and some quite nice batting and bowling. Great to grab that draw and it wasn’t just reliant on Root to bat the day.

    Best if all, denied Aussies a whitewash.

    • Reply posted by week 2 name, today at 08:11

      week 2 name replied:
      Denied the Aussies a whitewash?

      Is that truthfully the pinnacle of our Ashes ambition?

      I bet it is from now on ☹️

  • Comment posted by smell_the_leather, today at 08:03

    Now English side have realized the weak link for their defeat. They do well without silverwood.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 08:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Wow. England look like a different team without Chris Silverwood being around the players. Maybe the coach isolating is a good thing going into the final test at Hobart

  • Comment posted by Common Sense Bob, today at 08:15

    Dont want anyone to get injured, but fate has at least achieved what Ed Smith is incapavle of, ie getting Jos Buttler out of the team at last. I hope the real JB is fit to keep and bat 7, like he should have been doing for the past 5 years

    • Reply posted by MaksiNorway, today at 08:23

      MaksiNorway replied:
      Always nice in here hearing some common sense, Bob :)

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 08:06

    Finally, some bite from England, albeit too little, too late. Silverwood needs to be as far away from the team as possible. Fraud.

    • Reply posted by Faye 1968, today at 08:16

      Faye 1968 replied:
      Yep

  • Comment posted by daa, today at 08:14

    Couldn't do anything about the first three tests during these five days. England had two options this test; lie down or stand up. Congratulations on a show of resilience that is worth applauding! England are simply not as good a side as Australia, but they showed courage, pride and heart in this test. When you are the underdog, that's everything we can ask for. Well Done England...

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 08:20

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      You see what you can do when you apply yourself and actually play the right shots and when to leave the right ball

  • Comment posted by Bennster, today at 08:08

    It's small steps, I know, but well done on a gutsy performance by England. Lots to do we know, but some fight there again.

  • Comment posted by Boonie7453, today at 08:06

    If only England could show this sort of grit when it actually matters. This has not restored my pride in the team as they need to battle hard when they are under real pressure. There needs to be fundamental changes in the way English cricket operates; unless we do that, and strengthen ourselves mentally, we will not overcome the better teams. However, we'll done for hanging on guys.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 08:05

    Glenn McGrath has lost his bet. What a Galah

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 08:15

      duncan brownley replied:
      One day he be right , well hope not but if we don not get our act together then it be a yes.

  • Comment posted by Matt P, today at 08:13

    True grit from Leach and Broad in those last 10 overs - and let's not forgot Jimmy coming in at the end.

    Great comment from Mark Butcher as Jimmy walked out 'I'm too old for this sh*t' 🤣👏🏻

  • Comment posted by HitmanHC, today at 08:13

    It feels like a victory for England for getting a draw. How bad is that?

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 08:12

    About bloody time too!

    • Reply posted by Sometimes, today at 08:23

      Sometimes replied:
      Let's not win, let's try not to lose. Marvellous tactic.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 08:11

    Have we finally found an opening batsman who can actually bat in Zak Crawley

    • Reply posted by smokey, today at 08:18

      smokey replied:
      Probably not but we can still hope. Remember he was averaging about 10 an innings in his most recent tests.

  • Comment posted by jammo, today at 08:11

    Wonderful game of cricket!

