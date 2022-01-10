Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Curran was part of England's T20 World Cup squad but did not play

Surrey and England bowler Tom Curran will be out for around four months with a stress fracture in his lower back.

Curran, 26, returned from a stint in the Big Bash in December and scans have confirmed the extent of the injury.

Surrey said Curran will not be fit before the start of the T20 Blast, expected to begin in early summer.

The 26-year-old had already been left out of England's 16-player squad for the Twenty20 series against West Indies, which starts later this month.

Curran's younger brother Sam was ruled out of the T20 World Cup and Ashes with a back stress fracture last autumn.

Tom has been a regular in England white-ball squads in recent years, playing 28 one-day internationals and 30 Twenty20s.