Lewis Gregory: Somerset all-rounder extends contract until end of 2023

Lewis Gregory of Somerset warming up ahead of the Vitality T20 Blast quarter-final match between Somerset County Cricket Club and Lancashire County Cricket Club at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Lewis Gregory's previous Somerset deal had been due to expire at the end of the 2022 campaign

Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2023 season.

The 29-year-old has taken 479 wickets and scored 5,020 runs for the county since graduating from their academy in 2010.

Gregory has played in three one-day internationals and nine T20s for England.

He told the club's website: "I've been here for a long time and it's a great club to play for.

"I love everything about the club because it's a very special place.

"I'm really pleased to have signed for an extra year and I think we've got a really strong squad that can genuinely challenge for honours over the next few years. That's why we play the game."

