Lewis Gregory's previous Somerset deal had been due to expire at the end of the 2022 campaign

Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2023 season.

The 29-year-old has taken 479 wickets and scored 5,020 runs for the county since graduating from their academy in 2010.

Gregory has played in three one-day internationals and nine T20s for England.

He told the club's website: "I've been here for a long time and it's a great club to play for.

"I love everything about the club because it's a very special place.

"I'm really pleased to have signed for an extra year and I think we've got a really strong squad that can genuinely challenge for honours over the next few years. That's why we play the game."