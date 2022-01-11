Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England are trailing 3-0 in the Ashes series but avoiding a whitewash by drawing the fourth Test in Sydney

Fifth men's Ashes Test Venue: Hobart Dates: Friday, 14 January Time: 04:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England have decisions to make before the fifth Ashes Test against Australia in Hobart.

Injuries have hit the squad with wicketkeeper Jos Buttler having already flown home and Sam Billings called up in his place.

There are concerns over the fitness of all-rounder Ben Stokes and batter Jonny Bairstow but, as it stands, the pair have not been ruled out of the series finale. As a result, we have left them in contention for your selections.

Elsewhere, should Haseeb Hameed be replaced? What about the bowlers?

Weigh up injuries and form to pick your England XI for the day-night Test below.