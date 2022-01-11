Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Captain Andrew Balbirnie was one of five people in the Ireland camp to test positive for Covid-19

The second one-day game between West Indies and Ireland has been rescheduled for Thursday after Covid-19 cases in the Irish camp forced its postponement.

The sides were due to meet in Kingston on Tuesday before Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie, wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker and interim coach David Ripley tested positive for the virus.

Simi Singh and Ben White also missed Saturday's game after positive tests.

The third one-day contest has been pushed back to Sunday.

However, the T20 encounter - originally scheduled for Sunday - has been cancelled to accommodate the revised schedule.

Both one-day games will start at 14:30 GMT at Sabina Park.

West Indies lead the series following their 24-run win over Ireland in Saturday's opener.

Ireland's Andy McBrine is following concussion protocols after retiring hurt with a head injury on Saturday while all-rounder Mark Adair has a foot injury.

However, Paul Stirling and Shane Getkake have returned to the squad following periods of quarantine after testing positive for Covid during Ireland's recent series against USA in Florida.