Will Davis: Leicestershire fast bowler signs new contract for 2022
Leicestershire fast bowler Will Davis has signed a new contract with the county for the 2022 season.
Davis, 25, who joined from Derbyshire in September 2018, will be heading into his fourth season, hoping to add to his haul of 47 first-class wickets.
He is the fourth to sign a new deal over the winter, following Rehan Ahmed, Louis Kimber and Lewis Hill.
"Will has matured as a person and found consistency in both red and white ball cricket," said head coach Paul Nixon.
Davis missed the start of last season because of injury but returned to take 15 wickets in the County Championship, including a career-best match return of 8-87 against Middlesex in July.
"Last season was challenging for me after picking up the injury when I did," said Davis. "But I feel I ended the season in a good place and I am excited to push on into 2022."
Leicestershire finished fourth in their One-Day Cup group, narrowly missing out on a place in the knockout stages, sixth in their T20 Blast group, then fourth in Division Three following the mid-season Championship split.