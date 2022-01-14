Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Victory took South Africa above India to fourth in the World Test Championship standings

Third Test, Newlands, Cape Town, (day four of five) India 223 (Kohli 79, Rabada 4-73) & 198 (Pant 100*, Jansen 4-36) South Africa 210 (Petersen 72, Bumrah 5-42) & 212-3 (Petersen 82) South Africa won by seven wickets Scorecard

South Africa secured a 2-1 series victory over India with a seven-wicket victory in the third Test in Cape Town.

Keegan Petersen, who top-scored with 72 in the Proteas' first innings, hit 82 as they completed a chase of 212 on day four at Newlands.

The target had been set up by India's Rishabh Pant, whose entertaining 100 not out on Thursday underpinned India's second-innings 198.

The teams will play a three-match one-day series starting on Wednesday.

It is only the fourth time in history India have lost a series after winning the first Test.

Petersen fell with 57 needed, but Rassie van der Dussen, who made an unbeaten 41, and Temba Bavuma, with 32 not out, guided South Africa home.

"I'm pretty elated," said South Africa captain Dean Elgar. "It will sink in in a day or two, maybe this evening. I couldn't be prouder of the group.

"After the first loss [in Centurion], I had a lot of hope knowing we can still win this. I asked the players to respond in a better nature, better way and they responded brilliantly."

Petersen's fluent innings spanned only 113 balls before he was bowled by Shardul Thakur.

The 28-year-old right-hander also scored a half-century in the second Test victory in Johannesburg.

"He's dominated domestic cricket, and it's awesome to see him have a great series," said Elgar.

"Long may he grow. There's lot of improvement from his point of view. The world is his oyster."

Victory took South Africa above India into fourth in the World Test Championship standings, external-link behind Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan.

Their next assignment is a two-Test series away against defending champions New Zealand which begins on 16 February.

India host Sri Lanka for two Tests at the end of February.