After Ashes thrashing, which county players could break into England's Test team?

Mason Crane, Joe Clarke and Tom Helm
Hampshire's Mason Crane, Nottinghamshire's Joe Clarke and Middlesex's Tom Helm are three potential candidates

The Ashes are over. England's hopes of winning in Australia must wait for another four years.

With the inquest into another huge defeat under way, we asked a group of players - those still involved in or recently retired from county cricket - to pick the stand-out players who could break into the England Test team.

Joe Clarke - batter, Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke's first-class stats: Age 25, Games 93, Runs 5,609, Average 37.64, Centuries 18, Highest score 194

Former England bowler Harry Gurney: Joe Clarke is the best player I can think of currently in county cricket that is yet to pull on an England shirt. He already has the hallmarks of being a world-class player, he just hasn't pulled on the Three Lions yet.

He could play for England over the next three or four years unless he goes down the franchise route, which he is more than able to do - he's a good enough T20 player.

His game is well-rounded for all of the formats. If we're talking Test cricket, he has scored runs in the County Championship and has all the tools to be successful at international level.

I'd like to see him given an opportunity, but he needs to go and bash out hundreds in the Championship this season. The selectors need to have a good look at him because he's a hell of a batter.

Phil Salt - opener, Lancashire

Phil Salt's first-class stats: Age 25, Games 38, Runs 1,967, Average 30.73, Centuries 4, Highest score 148

Former Australia batter and ex-Middlesex coach Stuart Law: Saqib Mahmood has sheer pace and Jordan Cox, a wicketkeeper-batter at Kent, is one to keep an eye on.

A real dark horse for me would be a guy like Phil Salt. At the top of the order he's pretty brash about the way he goes about his cricket, a super-confident guy.

He's moved from Sussex to Lancashire, so will now be playing on a pitch that has pace and bounce, and will take some spin later in Championship matches.

That will develop his game even further and he should only get better from now on.

Mason Crane - leg-spinner, Hampshire

Mason Crane's first-class stats: Age 24, Games 48, Wickets 119, Average 41.36, Strike-rate 65.0, Best figures 5-35

Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara: Mason Crane played one Test on the Ashes tour of 2017-18, but is still young and can be someone to play for England again in the future.

I think his way back into international cricket would first be in the white-ball format. He's really improved his bowling style and has become very accurate. Working with Shane Warne at London Spirit has helped him.

If he can do well there, he could progress into the red-ball set-up. There are obviously differences, but coming through the limited-overs team is a decent stepping stone.

Tom Haines - batter, Sussex

Tom Haines' first-class stats: Age 23, Games 34, Runs 2,008, Average 24.03, Centuries 5, Highest score 156

England pace bowler Tymal Mills: With all the talk about county pitches and how they are supposedly difficult for batting, you have to look at who did score runs last season and Tom Haines managed to churn out well over 1,000 runs in the Championship last year.

There might be some Sussex bias from me and he perhaps needs another year in domestic cricket, but I like how he looks to score. He's able to put the bad ball away, even at the start of the innings, and he's also able to weather good spells of bowling.

If he can back up what he did last year I'd love to see him get an opportunity.

Tom Helm - pace bowler, Middlesex

Tom Helm's first-class stats: Age 27, Games 34, Wickets 87, Average 31.86, Strike-rate 60.0, Best figures 5-36

Former England fast bowler Steven Finn: Tom Helm has the pace, bounce, height and swing to be able to trouble the best batters in the world.

He's not played enough cricket in the past couple of years to push his name forward for selection, but he could succeed on pitches in places like Australia and South Africa, has the ability to bowl reverse-swing in the subcontinent and can swing the Dukes ball.

He has all the attributes to be successful in Test cricket.

Josh Bohannon - batter, Lancashire

Josh Bohannon's first-class stats: Age 24, Games 37, Runs 1,935, Average 43.97, Centuries 3, Highest score 174

Former England assistant coach and Warwickshire director of cricket Paul Farbrace: Dom Sibley will come again. I've been watching him practise and he has made big strides in terms of technique.

In terms of a new face, Josh Bohannon has a very simple technique and is well organised. He batted against Warwickshire on a pitch that had decent bounce, Liam Norwell got five wickets and Bohannon played him very well.

He's organised, thorough and looks like he has everything to compete at the highest level. He also looks like he's got the extra edge, a willingness to get stuck in. He's very impressive.

In the next 12-15 months he could make the step-up to international cricket.

Alex Lees - opener, Durham

Alex Lees' first-class stats: Age 28, Games 127, Runs 7,078, Average 34.86, Centuries 17, Highest score 275*

Former England bowler Liam Plunkett: Alex Lees is someone who, since he has moved from Yorkshire to Durham, has been one of the best performing openers in the county game.

He loves a challenge, has experience aged 28 and is very strong mentally, which you need to be at the top of the order.

He was on the England Lions tour of Australia in the winter so is clearly in the management's thoughts.

Matt Parkinson - leg-spinner, Lancashire

Matt Parkinson

Former Lancashire and Leicestershire captain Paul Horton: England haven't decided if Jack Leach is their best spin option and the next cab off the rank should be Matt Parkinson.

He's a fierce competitor, as is his brother Callum. The challenge of Test cricket would not overawe him. Whether his skills are up to it, only time will tell, but he would relish the big stage.

He's done well when he has played white-ball cricket for England, so that should only hold him in good stead.

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 07:00

    Why can’t I put Overton in my team for the next tour?

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 06:59

    Surely the most telling stat with the batters is only Bohannan in this list averages over 40? We have had years of hopping from one player to another because they have potential. Bluntly the test match arena is unforgiving and players must be able to hit the ground running. They are not going to get 10-15 matches to find their feet.

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 06:59

    Any of these, please. Just drop Burns, Hameed, Malan, Pope, Bairstow, Buttler Anderson, Broad and never select them again and remove Root from the captaincy.

  • Comment posted by Vampire, today at 06:58

    England has got to move away from stacking home test pitches in favour of Anderson and Broad. No wonder they can’t win away. Produce better pitches, get rid of the high seam Dukes ball (nobody else uses it), and then see which players emerge fit to play in all conditions.

  • Comment posted by Ecky123, today at 06:56

    nothing in the above stats that gets me excited.

  • Comment posted by kanga1, today at 06:55

    I genuinely wish you luck in strengthening your test team.
    I think that all of us here regard Tests as the ultimate form and the Ashes the Pinnacle.
    So two strong opposing teams is what we really want to see playing.

  • Comment posted by Keith 1010, today at 06:55

    Not a good look England captain,still in whites at 6.00am with an Australian bowler with hangovers?

  • Comment posted by Dioufy112, today at 06:55

    As much as I think Parkinson should probably be invested in, I must say the way Leach has been treated the last 2 years or so is a joke. Gets dropped to accommodate a 4th seamer, and when he finally gets in the team has a captain who then sets fields so the batsmen can milk 4 singles an over. I'm not saying he's a world beater but could easily do a similar job to Nathan Lyon if used correctly.

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 06:55

    Until the county championship is overhauled and red ball cricket given the attention it deserves there is little point in giving two hoots who comes in next.

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 06:54

    Time for new blood to build a team ( under new leadeship) in time for 2023 Home and 2025/6 away Ashes

    To miss quote Mr Hanson ..the kids cant do much worse

  • Comment posted by KSlater, today at 06:54

    Liam Livingstone should be pushing for a call up

  • Comment posted by Bigrock, today at 06:53

    Ben Foakes! BEN FOAKES! Is he being punished or something?

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 06:53

    It doesn't really matter who they pick next because as we've seen recently, English county cricket is simply not providing any decent test class batsmen. Until things change in that respect don't expect any of the players mentioned to shine.

  • Comment posted by richard, today at 06:53

    Let's have a 12 month break from test cricket and use that time to develop a new team and start again.

  • Comment posted by Knibby66, today at 06:53

    Ask Jonathan Agnew, I thought he'd already set up the England Superchargers

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 06:51

    Interesting list of candidate from the BBC. However, no one with great statistics - probably because the matches have been played in the dawn and dusk of the season. Nice to see no medium paced trundlers are on it, though.

  • Comment posted by Villan, today at 06:51

    So again, none from the current County Champions.

  • Comment posted by nigelg, today at 06:50

    They really need to start with a captain like Border who would lead from the front and be a real pain if you failed on the pitch.someone who would push the players really hard.look what he did for Australia.please,please stop calling batsmen batters.we must not give in to trendy clowns.

  • Comment posted by badwolf, today at 06:49

    What difference will it make, Any of the upcoming youngsters in the last 10 years have been denied the opportunity to face English test match players in the 4 day game as they all have central contracts and don't play county , cricket, we need to create competition and paying past their best players over a million quid to stay home and rest for the IPL has kicked us in the face

  • Comment posted by Logic Wins, today at 06:48

    As a Scotswoman I don't have a clue about cricket, as you have probably noticed reading my inane comments?

    • Reply posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 06:51

      Sum Yung Gai replied:
      So will you now resign from the ECB?

