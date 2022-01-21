West Indies v England: George Garton hoping to finally make England debut

George Garton bowling for Sussex
George Garton has an all-action bowling action, and is capable of speeds of 90mph
West Indies v England - first T20 international
Date: 22 January Time: 20:00 GMT Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados
After his hopes of a first England cap were wrecked by Covid last summer, George Garton is hoping this month's tour of the West Indies proves to be second time lucky.

The Sussex left-arm paceman was part of the England squad which was replaced at the last minute following a Covid-19 outbreak in July on the eve of their series against Pakistan.

He is back in national team colours now, though, and hoping to impress in the five-match T20 series against West Indies.

"I was pretty upset," said Garton, reflecting on last summer's misfortune. "Through no one's fault, that chance was taken away."

It was nothing new for the 24-year-old, who has spent the winter playing in the Big Bash for Adelaide Strikers.

There have been setbacks before, including when Garton spent two years recovering from a freak side injury, having impressed in the nets as bowling cover for England's Ashes tour in 2017.

Garton tore his side while grabbing his cricket coffin off a carousel at Los Angeles airport, which led to four separate injuries in two years.

He admits those early challenges helped put last summer's disappointment in perspective.

"If you look at the bigger picture, it wasn't such an issue," he explains. "Because of my injuries in the past, I'm able to look at setbacks slightly differently.

"You just have to work hard to get another opportunity."

It's clear Garton has done just that.

At Sussex, in a white-ball set-up to envy many, he has shone. Practice has involved nets with numerous stars - Rashid Khan, Tymal Mills, and Jofra Archer all play down in Hove. International cricket then should be a breeze.

"I've been very lucky at Sussex," he adds, on a side who, despite Garton's 2-24 with ball and 41 with bat, endured a semi-final defeat by eventual champions Kent at last year's Finals Day.

"We've had one of the best white-ball teams in the country for the past few years but haven't got over the line.

"Sussex has put me in a good position for other tournaments and hopefully international cricket as well.

"There has been criticism that people couldn't get into a rhythm in either red-ball or white-ball cricket but, in the last couple of years, the formats have been played in blocks. I think that's helped.

"To completely say the county structure is wrong is doing it a disservice."

Away from Sussex, there was a new format for the bowling all-rounder to get his head around.

The Hundred was certainly a success for Garton, who won the inaugural edition of the men's competition with the Southern Brave.

"Having eight teams brought the standard up from the Blast,'' he adds. "I thought it was brilliant. Every game was available to watch - and the focus on each game meant no performance went unnoticed.

"With all the coaches involved in franchises around the world, it was a huge opportunity for English talent."

Without a doubt, Garton was one of those to benefit. His value as a left-arm bowler, and one that can swing both bat and ball, was once again evident.

Three wickets in the eliminator - Dawid Malan, D'Arcy Short, and Alex Hales - led the Brave to a final they would go on to win.

Global franchises took note.

"I was chucked in at the deep end," says Garton, whose first franchise experience was sharing an Indian Premier League dressing room with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers at the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"I loved it - on and off the field. Hanging out with the best players in the world. People you've grown up admiring. It was a bit surreal."

And while his white-ball rise could see an international debut this month, Garton doesn't want to stop there.

"I want to play all three formats for England," he says, firmly.

"I haven't changed that goal since I was a kid."

  • Comment posted by Dutchjimbo, at 12:03 21 Jan

    Great. Another 'white ball star'.

    That'll really help the test team (Ashes 4-0 drubbing in mind.....)

  • Comment posted by GS, at 10:55 21 Jan

    Shame we can’t say the same for a genuine Test cricketer.

  • Comment posted by richard27, at 12:12 21 Jan

    wow you press dont listen or understand - let the boy play cricket with any ball dont label him star you pressurizing him already and you have shut up+pushed the ashes debacle under carpet for another 4yrs

  • Comment posted by crickets truthseeker, at 10:41 21 Jan

    All the best to the lad, but if he is that quick, surely England should be looking at him to replace some of the ageing quicks in the test side.
    But....……….

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, at 11:01 21 Jan

      duncan brownley replied:
      The management too scared to say Thanks and goodbye .

      Also a concern is will an injury force him out the game or just white ball like some of the previous bowlers.

  • Comment posted by stan, at 18:48 21 Jan

    we could do with some red ball cricketers !

  • Comment posted by QS, at 13:42 21 Jan

    Hopefully he will stay injury-free and continue to improve. It would be great if England had a decent left-armer to call upon, to offer some variety from the current battery of right-arm fast-mediums. By most accounts he is an excellent fielder, and no mug with the bat either.

    • Reply posted by View from the armchair, at 20:08 21 Jan

      View from the armchair replied:
      For a minute I had a flashback and thought we were talking about Sam curran

  • Comment posted by 10th BBC account, at 10:54 21 Jan

    Forgot the T20 series started tomorrow... Garton has been decent in the Big Bash so worth a try. Worry he may get pumped at a better level, though, as we saw in the IPL.

    • Reply posted by Wombat, at 12:40 21 Jan

      Wombat replied:
      He was garbage in the Big Bash - played 6 games, went at nearly 11 an over then got dropped. Definitely got potential and hopefully it was a positive experience for him

  • Comment posted by BeeBeeSee, at 23:38 21 Jan

    Hopefully, he does well and gives English cricket a lift after the Ashes debacle. Even if it's English white-ball cricket. Any confidence may spread into the red ball camp ahead of the Test series.

    • Reply posted by Logic Wins, at 22:51 22 Jan

      Logic Wins replied:
      Let's see if getting a grand score of 103 and getting demolished spreads confidence into the red ball team ahead of the test series.
      Our Captain Morgan looks diabolical here.

  • Comment posted by Dr Max, at 19:10 21 Jan

    His performances in the Big Bash were hardly indicative of international selection

  • Comment posted by Sheppie66, at 14:25 21 Jan

    Great, another bowler we're losing to England

  • Comment posted by Gigsy, at 13:26 21 Jan

    Great to hear Sean Jarvis's and Darren Stevens comments on the other BBC piece about counties. Both talking common sense and both obviously purist lovers of our wonderful, national sport. Steve,...carry on playing until your 50. Legend!!!

    • Reply posted by View from the armchair, at 20:09 21 Jan

      View from the armchair replied:
      Maybe he can get a tour?

  • Comment posted by rhys, at 13:04 21 Jan

    All power to your elbow young man, great to hear he is targeting all formats too

  • Comment posted by robmeister1974, at 11:23 21 Jan

    I've heard that Garton can bowl very quickly indeed - though I've only seen him in The100 where I don't think he was anywhere near full pace. Personally I see his future, as with any other bowler with real pace in England, in the red ball format (for as long as that remains financially viable for any cricketer). But good luck to him in the white ball game. A real prospect.

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 21:36 21 Jan

    A very goo prospect for England!!

    I have seen him play and a very impressive start to his career.

  • Comment posted by trevado, at 17:26 21 Jan

    Might have a good reputation but is he accurate bowling fast is also about that most fast bowlers are very wayward time will tell if he makes it.

    • Reply posted by moonsorrow999, at 18:28 21 Jan

      moonsorrow999 replied:
      He’s not quick.

  • Comment posted by nozin around, at 17:18 21 Jan

    averages 35 in FC cricket.

    With Garton and these 2 CC games being moved to June/July, Aus, Nz & India’s test sides will be quaking in their boots…

  • Comment posted by colin, at 15:35 21 Jan

    I’ve had the pleasure of seeing George Garton play a couple of times. He’s quick with the bonus of being left arm, a great athlete and can bat. Looks to have all the skills to be able to play any form of cricket. He seems to have been labelled a one-day specialist but, a bit like Liam Livingstone, should at least be given the chance to prove himself at test match cricket.

  • Comment posted by DH, at 12:52 21 Jan

    Not usually too bothered about T20 but might provide some light relief following Ashes

    • Reply posted by View from the armchair, at 20:12 21 Jan

      View from the armchair replied:
      Remember when one dayers used to be warm up games for a test series. Long way to go to slog a few sixes imo

  • Comment posted by slevin, at 12:47 21 Jan

    He is a bit inconsistent batting and bowling but probably the best fielder I've seen.

  • Comment posted by Ben, at 12:26 21 Jan

    It’ll be interesting to see how he gets on ODI and T20i series, as he came in for a bit of tap in the Big Bash. Hopefully learnt a lot from his Adelaide Strikers stint.

