Virat Kohli steps down as India Test captain

Virat Kohli
Only South Africa's Graeme Smith and Australia legends Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting have won more men's Tests as captain than Kohli

Virat Kohli has stepped down as captain of India men's Test team.

The 33-year-old - who stopped leading India's limited-overs sides last year - had led the Test side since 2015.

He captained India in a record-breaking 68 Tests, winning 40 matches - the fourth best record as captain among any team in Test history.

"It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction," Kohli said on social media.

"I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now."

Kohli's last game as captain was the seven-wicket loss to South Africa in Cape Town, which ended on Friday, with India losing the series 2-1.

He has played in 99 Tests in total, averaging 50.39 in the longer format. In 2021 Kohli led the side to the the final of the inaugural World Test Championship, losing to New Zealand in Southampton.

"There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief," he added on Twitter.

"I have always believed in giving my 120% in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do.

"I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."

Kohli's major wins as captain included victory over Australia in 2018-19 - India's first series win down under and one that Kohli at the time described as the "proudest" moment of his career.

He also captained India to a 2-1 away series lead over England last summer, before the final Test at Old Trafford was called off due to Covid-19. It has now been rescheduled for Edgbaston this July.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated Kohli and said he had taken the team to "unprecedented heights".

Kohli paid tribute to his team-mates including MS Dhoni, who he took over from as Test captain.

"I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and most importantly to all the team-mates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation," he wrote.

"You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful."

He added: "Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian cricket forward!"

Kohli was also appointed limited-overs captain in 2017. He stepped down as T20 captain after the World Cup in November 2021, replaced by Rohit Sharma.

He was then removed as India's one-day captain in December because selectors did not want two different white-ball skippers.

'Shocked but respect his call' - reaction

  • Comment posted by trigg, today at 13:57

    Sometimes he crosses the line as a sportsman in pursuit of a win but a great cricketer and what country wouldn’t want a captain as passionate as Kohli is.

    • Reply posted by rashwin, today at 14:04

      rashwin replied:
      right. and the best thing was he's really cared about Test Cricket, not just pay a lip service as most do

  • Comment posted by Felix, today at 14:05

    The lack of respect in this comment section. Yes Kohli can sometimes be annoying, but as a captain and a player you gotta give him the respect. Led India to the number 1 ranked test side 6 years in a row and they still are, led them to series wins in Australia and are winning in England. A huge loss for Indian cricket. Yes he may not be a good bloke, but gotta give him the respect

    • Reply posted by rashwin, today at 14:09

      rashwin replied:
      He's actually a great bloke too, just watch his post match interviews or off-field interviews. He's just very competitive on field, which is not that bad. If you see the earlier Indian team, in which Sachin, Dravid, Lax etc played - they were much stronger on paper but never won out of India - were happy with drawing and personal milestone. Kohli's competitive nature has been good for India

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 14:18

    His passion is his greatest asset in addition to skill and hardwork even if at times he is OTT ( such as shouting at a stump!) Kohil's greatest contribution to the global game has been his drive to keep Test Cricket the pinnical of the sport

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 14:34

      Raedwulf replied:
      Now if only Root would follow his example...

  • Comment posted by bunter33, today at 13:55

    Wow. A great player, and he did wonders for the status of test cricket.
    oh to have such a captain....

    • Reply posted by PBear1986, today at 14:01

      PBear1986 replied:
      What?

  • Comment posted by casper, today at 14:23

    Kohli’s belligerence is what India needed at the time to battle the likes of bullies like Australia and England. Could he have done better? Sure, but we can always do better. Overall he will be remembered as an outstanding contributor to the game and India both. There’s no need for personal attacks or double standards now. Good luck on your next challenge Kohli and thanks for all the memories!

    • Reply posted by rashwin, today at 14:28

      rashwin replied:
      spot on

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 13:54

    Excellent news on Kohli stepping as Indian Test Captain!

    I wish Root would do the same!!!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by NathanEL, today at 13:57

      NathanEL replied:
      Replace him with who???? Unless mr Bean has a decent red ball record we’re abit stuck!

  • Comment posted by pip, today at 14:14

    Kohli has one heck of an ego and his arrogance as a captain grated many from outside of India. However, he placed test cricket highly compared to other formats and was an advocate of the red ball game. He wasn't a bad skipper either and brought success to India. He'll be missed as a formidable opponent but as his form with the bat hasn't excellent, a chance to concentrate on runs. Good luck.

    • Reply posted by rashwin, today at 14:31

      rashwin replied:
      true words

  • Comment posted by El Gran Senor, today at 14:13

    Let’s hope they find someone with humility

    • Reply posted by nigelg, today at 14:17

      nigelg replied:
      A great batsmen but a total embarrassment as a captain and a bloke.

  • Comment posted by John Stephenson, today at 14:16

    Hopefully he'll get back to his best as a batsman with the weight of captaincy lifted from his shoulders.
    An all time great and a pleasure to watch (when he's not batting against England).

  • Comment posted by InsideEdge, today at 14:14

    Kohli has transformed the Indian Test Team under his captaincy. Under the previous skipper (MSD), Test Cricket appeared to be played reluctantly by India, there were several humiliating series defeats in Eng & Oz.

    It will take some doing for a future Indian captain to come close to his record of 40 wins and even more importantly to match his AWAY wins.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 14:34

    Off the field, Kohli is actually a decent bloke who is always complimentary about opponents. On the field, he is aggressive and yes maybe he has taken it too far at times. We want Test cricket to prosper and Test cricket has always had such characters.

  • Comment posted by Sanjay, today at 13:55

    I expected this to happen. His batting had been disappointing since late 2019, and with him, Pujara and Rahane not performing it put too much pressure on the lower order. Root had a phenomenal 2021 with the bat but his rivals Smith, Kohli and Williamson have been struggling.

    • Reply posted by Bodie, today at 14:10

      Bodie replied:
      I would have Djokovic as Captain as he's really hard to get out

  • Comment posted by Ragzzz, today at 14:04

    Should have really stepped down before he started. It's impossible to do more than 100% when will people realise that.

    • Reply posted by Phainopepla, today at 14:17

      Phainopepla replied:
      indeed .went for a job interview, said id give 110%....job was as a statistician...didnt get the job

  • Comment posted by ranger104uk, today at 13:57

    Big boots to fill. But I think his timing is right.

  • Comment posted by weeblewobble, today at 14:07

    Well, he was a great batsman for a period but unfortunately his behaviour on the pitch was an embarrassment to Indian cricket. I am not surprised he has resigned after his despicable behaviour in the last Test.

  • Comment posted by faz, today at 14:05

    Great player, think his family life is his main focus and rightly so! As a Pakistani fan, he was my favourite Indian batsman

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 14:03

    Good news as this also means getting rid of all the failing deadwood that has been largely responsible for the regular batting collapses seen in the team in the past two years. Kohli has to accept responsibility for this together with the selectors & team management for keeping his mates in - rather than getting rid of them & giving opportunities to younger talent that invigorates the team!

  • Comment posted by Tycho, today at 14:41

    Total respect for Virat - well played! Hopefully for him he’ll find his form with the bat again.

  • Comment posted by Barrian, today at 14:38

    Like all great sportsmen, when he crosses the white line it’s life or death. He’s at war. It’s that attitude that’s lacking in so many teams you see, particularly the England cricket team at the moment.

  • Comment posted by rajput, today at 14:36

    Great promoter of test cricket.

