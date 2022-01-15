Ashes: England collapse puts Australia on top in Hobart

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Fifth Ashes Test, Hobart (day two of five)
Australia 303 (Head 101, Green 74) & 37-3
England 188 (Cummins 4-45)
Australia lead by 152 runs
England's batting again crumpled before Australia lost late wickets on the second day of the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart.

Australia closed on 37-3 in their second innings - a lead of 152 - at the end of a frenetic day when 17 wickets fell.

England had earlier been bundled out in their first innings for 188 in response to Australia's 303.

In an awful start typical of England's miserable tour, Rory Burns was run out for a duck in the second over.

Chris Woakes top-scored with 36 and Joe Root made 34 as a number of England batters failed to capitalise after getting in. Captain Pat Cummins led an excellent Australia bowling display by taking 4-45.

Needing to strike early to keep their slim hopes alive, England removed David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne to leave Australia 5-2, with Usman Khawaja then falling to Mark Wood.

Steve Smith was taken to the close by brave nightwatchman Scott Boland and, despite the torrid time they were given under the floodlights, Australia are in a strong position to press for the victory that would give them a 4-0 series win.

England are not completely out of the contest, but it would take a remarkable performance on the third day for them to end a 14-match, 11-year winless streak in Ashes Tests down under.

Weary England risk ending with a whimper

For all of the optimism England might have taken from escaping the fourth Test with a draw, this has been a timid, end-of-term performance from a team who at times have looked as if they cannot wait for the series to be over.

Australia were allowed to escape from 12-3 on Friday then, in more favourable batting conditions on Saturday, England subsided once more in a blur of self-inflicted dismissals.

Until they took late wickets under the lights, the most fight shown by the tourists came when Stuart Broad yelled across the ground early in the day to admonish a robotic camera.

This latest collapse was the fifth time in nine innings in the series that England failed to manage 200, while they have not reached 300 in that period.

Given the seam movement offered by the grassy pitch, it is debatable as to what extent Australia's first-innings total is above par and how far short England have fallen.

And, even though Australia's lead seems modest, they might not need many more runs on Saturday to give England too many to chase.

One more collapse

This was a greatest hits of an England batting failure - a demoralising run-out, tentative prods, loose strokes and leg-side strangles.

Infuriatingly, seven players made starts by reaching 10, but none went on to make a telling contribution.

Still, it could have also been worse. Woakes was dropped twice and technology showed both Burns and Dawid Malan could have been given out caught behind before they were actually dismissed.

Burns' awful tour continued with the run out. Bowled by the first ball of the series, then dropped for Tests three and four, his return innings was ended by hesitancy over a single called for by Zak Crawley and a dive would have beaten Labuschagne's direct hit.

Only a stand of 49 between Root and Dawid Malan interrupted the stream of wickets, after which England lost both men and Ben Stokes for the addition of only seven runs. Malan tickled Cummins down the leg side, Root was pinned on the crease by the same bowler and Stokes patted Mitchell Starc to point.

Debutant Sam Billings looked promising for 29, but, after Ollie Pope needlessly poked at Boland, Billings showed he was at home in this England team by top-edging Cameron Green to long leg.

Woakes was dropped on nought and five, both in the slips off Boland, going on to swipe five fours and a six. When he was caught down the leg side on review, England lost their last thee wickets for six runs.

Australia home in on 4-0

From 241-6 overnight, Australia lost Starc and Cummins to Wood's bouncers. When Wood overdid the short stuff, Nathan Lyon hooked three sixes in his 31 and the hosts added 52 for their final two wickets.

Although the pitch has lost some of its greenness from the first day, and England were batting under a clear sky, there was still enough encouragement for the Australia pace pack and they ruthlessly exposed the fragility of the tourists' batting.

Captain Cummins was relentless, backed-up by pink-ball specialist Starc, while Boland nipped the ball off the seam. Though there were times when England scored quickly, the threat posed by Australia remained constant throughout.

The only mistakes from the hosts were the drops by Warner and Khawaja but, such has been their dominance, they were laughed off.

When Australia batted for a second time under the lights, Warner was again dismissed by Broad - well held by a flying Pope at point - for only his second pair in Test cricket, while Labuschagne was held down the leg side off Woakes for Billings' first catch.

After Khawaja gloved Wood's brutal bumper, Boland was given more than 20 minutes to survive, which he came through despite being targeted by a number of venomous deliveries from Wood.

'Anything under 300 is attainable'

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "Anything under 300 is attainable but they haven't scored 300 in the whole series. It's only the third day of the game but they could well be batting under lights again. It's going to be tricky."

Former England fast bowler Steven Finn: "England's score of 188 looks sub-par on the wicket but it's that period in the middle of the day yesterday which cost England."

England wicketkeeper Sam Billings: "All results are still possible. It will be a huge session tomorrow morning. We have seen the ball zip around plenty tonight. The first session tomorrow will be really key."

Comments

Join the conversation

252 comments

  • Comment posted by CaptainSlow81, today at 12:03

    Never thought I'd say this but.... I want England to lose in the hope that a total humiliation may intensify the questions asked regarding the whole ECB set up.

    If they manage to escape then it would offer a pathetic reason to carry on as if nothing has happened like always

    • Reply posted by andyd923, today at 12:09

      andyd923 replied:
      Pretty sure you will get your wish!

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 12:00

    Another batting Collapse - Disappointing and Embarrassing batting display.

    Not being able to score a 300-par score in any innings!! so far of the Ashes tour - has to be up there with the low points.

    The ECB’s new plan - play red ball cricket in the English summer rather than in April & Sept, It's not rocket science!

    We have gone backwards under Silverwood / Root.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 12:09

      Forza Italia replied:
      Don't change England - it's fun to watch. :-)

  • Comment posted by mp, today at 12:04

    I've listed below all the positives England and the ECB can take from this Ashes tour:

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:10

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Silverwood when he is not around the England team play a lot better

  • Comment posted by lm2766, today at 11:59

    ‘Opening batsman run out for a duck’. Sums up this comical tour beautifully.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 12:09

      Forza Italia replied:
      Sounds like a fair swap

  • Comment posted by the peoples champion , today at 12:04

    For crying out loud let’s put 4 day cricket at the heart of our season so we can develop new talent and produce a team we can all be proud of

    Scrap these cushy central contracts and play a probables v possibles at the start of the summer and pick the test team from the best performers

    Enough is enough

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 12:22

      Forza Italia replied:
      England losing within 4 days in this test, so they are getting used to 4 day cricket

  • Comment posted by Mark Hammmond, today at 12:00

    There isnt much left to say really except will this all be enough for the radical changes that are needed to captain, coach, schedule, pitches, balls, and ECB leadership. I for one am not holding my breath

    • Reply posted by Dougal, today at 12:24

      Dougal replied:
      Neither am I. They are all too far up themselves.

  • Comment posted by Ted_Derby, today at 12:30

    Rory Burns earns £650k a year for his Test Match central contract. In 2021 he scored 530 runs. That’s £1,226 per run. Just let that sink in

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 12:31

      Tom replied:
      Claw back 😉

  • Comment posted by andyd923, today at 12:06

    It’s just embarrassing. This is not a great Australia team, they are good but not great yet they are absolutely humiliating this shambles.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 12:19

      Forza Italia replied:
      Australia have got some really good batters and bowlers, but judging them from games against England is not a real test.

  • Comment posted by Tucker, today at 12:19

    The best thing England could do is find a way to get Novak Djokovic to open. Nearly 2 weeks and the Aussies still haven’t got him out.

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 12:10

    Another day another collapse, is there anyone in the English team who has a backbone and can stay in.

    English cricket is in a really poor state relying on has beens, led by a delusional captain, inept coach and shocking board.

    My neighbour said he’d just be happy to see them post 200, how expectations have fallen…

  • Comment posted by Pompalimp, today at 12:15

    I thought Sam Billings sounded like a captain in his interview after....we need to be hearing a new voice in that position.

  • Comment posted by Wheatsheaf, today at 12:14

    Best thing that could happen if we are to stand any chance of Root, Silverwood and Giles being relieved of their positions. Don't hold your breath though. They are already bulling up each other.

    • Reply posted by Poshgirl, today at 12:15

      Poshgirl replied:
      Bull being the operative word!!

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 11:59

    Credit to the Australian bowlers -they kept the ball moving as it got older and beat the bat continuously. Frustrating that so many English batsmen could not convert decent starts, but that shows how well Australia bowled

    • Reply posted by Simba, today at 12:04

      Simba replied:
      You see, I’m not sure about this. They bowled well. But they are test match bowlers…. They should bowl well.
      The difference between the sides is the batsmen. Theirs find a way to score against our equally good bowlers. Ours find a way to get out.

  • Comment posted by Vampire, today at 12:03

    England have had such a huge advantage with the conditions. They bowled first on a fresh green top on day one, and ended day two with a new ball under lights. If they still don’t win (and I suspect they won’t) they should hang their heads in shame.

  • Comment posted by Me, today at 12:12

    Mentally substandard players.

    How stupid do you have to be to get run out for a duck as an opener?

    These guys will never be up to the standard required. They just don't have the intelligence or concentration.

    • Reply posted by TenBensons, today at 12:16

      TenBensons replied:
      You mean How stupid do you have to be to run your partner out as an opener…

  • Comment posted by wandb, today at 12:04

    Apart from the obvious shortcomings, it is equally obvious that Stokes should not be on the tour. He was not ready physically or mentally (in terms of preparation rather than anything else). Woakes should have been the team all rounder from day one.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 12:14

      Forza Italia replied:
      It'd be funny if the Australian nightwatch got a century

  • Comment posted by Disgustedwimbledon, today at 12:34

    Time to cancel this fixture. There is no point in sending a team without adequate long and short term preparation. Whole schedule is ridiculous : the only cricket any of the England players have had - at all ! - has been in five tests with barely any rest, let alone practice, time and with strict Covid restrictions.

    • Reply posted by Dougal, today at 12:38

      Dougal replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Gill1e, today at 12:01

    If you keep bringing back the same group of boys that couldn't hit a cow on the backside with a banjo what do you really expect?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Sam Billings

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 12:35

    I’ve heard it all now
    Batsmen = Batters
    Third Man = Third
    Fine Leg = Third

    But Nightwatchman = Nightwatcher !!

    🙈🙈🤷🏻‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 12:31

    At least England's batting skills have started to rub off on Warner.

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 12:36

      Tom replied:
      Yes, Warner seems to be afflicted with the same ‘duck dead disease’ as the English openers 🥚 🥚 🦆

