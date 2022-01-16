The Ashes: England crushed by Australia in final Test

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Fifth Ashes Test, Hobart (day three of five)
Australia 303 (Head 101, Green 74) & 155 (Carey 49, Wood 6-37)
England 188 (Cummins 4-45) & 124 (Boland 3-18, Green 3-21)
Australia won by 146 runs; won series 4-0
England's miserable Ashes tour ended with one last calamitous batting failure as Australia surged to a 146-run victory in the final Test to claim a 4-0 series win.

Set 271 to win, England reached 68-0 but then lost all 10 wickets for the addition of another 56 runs in Hobart.

Nine wickets fell in the final session of the third day, England collapsing with breathtaking speed and ineptitude - even by their recent standards - as they were bowled out for 124.

Pat Cummins, who lifted the urn in his first series as captain, took three wickets and Scott Boland and Cameron Green also picked up three apiece.

Mark Wood's superb 6-37 earlier helped dismiss Australia for 155 in their second innings to give England an outside chance of a remarkable win.

Instead, Australia repeated their margin of victory from the series four years ago and extend England's winless run down under to 15 Tests.

Overall, Joe Root's side have won only one of their past 14 Tests since February last year.

By the time they return to Australia in 2025 it will be 14 years since their last success in an away Ashes Test.

Another predictable defeat

There were times on another freewheeling day of an entertaining Test that England might have had hope of salvaging a consolation win from their demoralising tour.

A key decision went against them when Chris Woakes was judged to have marginally over-stepped when he bowled Alex Carey for 19. Had Carey been dismissed then, it would have left Australia 91-7 - but the wicketkeeper went on to make 49.

However, that moment was rendered irrelevant by the way England spinelessly capitulated, ending the series with another batting collapse that has become a characteristic of their Test cricket.

Six times in 10 innings in this series they have failed to pass 200 and they have not once managed 300.

This tour may well be remembered for the time in which it was played, with the Covid pandemic casting doubt firstly on whether England would take part and then played a role in their disrupted preparation.

Still, that should not be an excuse for their substandard performance and all aspects of English cricket will come under review in the aftermath of yet another drubbing down under.

Australia, a team who had played only four Tests in the previous 18 months and had to replace captain Tim Paine with Cummins on the eve of the series, were vastly superior and will be favourites to end a 22-year wait for a series victory in the UK when they travel in 2023.

One last collapse

To ask this England team to complete their highest chase in Australia for 60 years, and largest in all of the day-night Tests ever played, on a pitch offering so much for the seam bowlers seemed fanciful.

Yet Rory Burns - with his long hair untied, perhaps feeling like a man with nothing to lose - and Zak Crawley rattled along at more than four an over to put Australia under genuine pressure.

However, England batting failures are so regular that a clatter of wickets was inevitable. Sure enough, when Burns inadvertently deflected Green on to his stumps for 26, the rest followed in just 22.5 overs.

Dawid Malan, batting after his daughter was born six weeks early in Harrogate, played on off the same bowler, while Crawley walked into an edge off Green for 36.

Ben Stokes needlessly pulled Mitchell Starc to deep square leg, Root was undone by a scuttler from Boland, while Sam Billings also looked accusingly at the pitch when he chipped the same bowler to mid-on.

The tail competed to find the worst way to get out, each stroke more ridiculous than the last to hasten the beginning of Australia's celebrations.

Wood gets his reward

Fast bowler Wood has been one of the few positives for England on this tour, not only by carrying a persistent threat with the ball, but also with an upbeat attitude and permanent smile despite the dispiriting results.

Before this match he had not got the rewards his endeavour deserved and even had figures of 0-74 from his opening 10 overs in the first innings, but after that reeled off 9-78.

When Wood had the ball, the game was entirely different compared to when any other England bowler was operating. His sustained short-pitched, hostile attack discomforted, intimidated and ultimately removed Australia's batsmen.

Nightwatchman Boland poked behind, Travis Head gloved down the leg side, Steve Smith skittishly top-edged a hook and Starc popped a catch to short leg.

The reprieved Carey played nicely through the off side, sharing crucial stands of 49 with Cameron Green and 20 with Cummins.

Stuart Broad accounted for Green and Carey, leaving Wood to bowl the swiping Cummins for his sixth wicket.

'Australia outplayed us' - reaction

Australia captain Pat Cummins: "These are the series you have in your diary years out. Winning 4-0 is huge. I am really pumped.

"Not only the 11 guys playing but the 15 players in the series. It feels like we are really building to something big."

England captain Joe Root: "It's been a really tough tour. We've been outplayed and credit to Australia.

"They deserve to win this series. Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say a team outplayed us."

Former England bowler Steven Finn on Test Match Special: "The most disappointing thing is that it was such a fantastic start from Burns and Crawley. They had Australia on the ropes and the crowd was quiet. But that was feeble from England in the end."

  • Comment posted by BobbyF, today at 11:13

    Novak Djokovic has had a more successful visit to Australia than England.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 11:16

      otiger replied:
      Hahahaha love it

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 11:11

    Losing 10-56 is quite an achievement even by England's dreadful standards. The ECB have thrown test cricket to the wolves and should be ashamed of themselves.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Ten wickets for fifty six runs. I repeat. Ten wickets for fifty six runs. Yes you heard right. This is not a joke. This is reality. We are now worse than Bangladesh

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 11:11

    Well at least we will take the positives, learn lessons and move forward

    • Reply posted by Don, today at 11:17

      Don replied:
      Ah haaaaaaa…love it 🤣

  • Comment posted by Classic94, today at 11:12

    Hard reset needed.

    Silverwood and his ‘coaches’ must go immediately. Giles too. All dangerously incompetent. I’d then like to see a full and independent review into the ECB and our strategic approach to the red-ball game. Harrison’s head should be squarely on the block.

    One of the worst Ashes tours in living memory with a test team at rock bottom. No more excuses. Heads simply must roll.

    • Reply posted by Canary and Linnet, today at 11:15

      Canary and Linnet replied:
      Spot on. Anyone who cares about England cricket will agree with you

  • Comment posted by philip, today at 11:12

    10 wickets for 55 in one session!!! Perhaps England can now build a team around the young lad Extras. Who I thought had a good series.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Ten wickets for fifty six runs. I repeat. Ten wickets for fifty six runs. Yes you heard this right. This is not a joke. This is reality. We are now worse than Bangladesh

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 11:10

    Please make sure non of these players receive a match fee and have their central contracts cancelled

    • Reply posted by Howard, today at 11:18

      Howard replied:
      You are so right David, over paid with no pride in the badge and they don't care if they lose.
      If they performed like they have in a normal job they'd be sacked but not in this sport
      Morons all of the whole team and support staff

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 11:12

    Can something be done? – Yes. Play four-day cricket at a meaningful time of the season. Pick players who perform for their counties. Make test cricket the pinnacle of a professional cricketer’s career. Select a captain that has captained first class teams. Have a board of selectors that observe the best county players.
    Will something be done? – I suspect not.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 11:18

      otiger replied:
      But how to deal with the lure of the IPL etc...What can be done about it?

  • Comment posted by gotiges41, today at 11:11

    Feeling sorry for a the punters who had a 5 nil whitewash only to miss out by one wicket.

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 11:12

      Bloomoon replied:
      Due no doubt to a little fall of rain

  • Comment posted by DH, today at 11:11

    The capitulation from 81-1 to 124 all out is not a county scheduling issue, the batsmen are just spineless and mentally not up to the task. Drastic personnel changes needed, players and staff, whatever the wheelie bin Ashley Giles says.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 11:17

      Tony replied:
      You cant blame the others that followed, they apparently were so shocked we actually got to 81-1 that they couldnt concentrate.

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 11:13

    As far as collapses go we saved the best ‘til last!!!!

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 11:24

      Forza Italia replied:
      Best players for England - Extras and Rain, who bravely got England a draw in the 4th test

  • Comment posted by John Stephenson, today at 11:10

    5 Test matches, a 4-0 hammering. The only match they drew their coach was missing due to covid. The same coach who stood by the insane team selections, particularly for the opening Test match. The first exit HAS to be Silverwood.

    • Reply posted by BSUB, today at 11:22

      BSUB replied:
      The match they drew also had our best player available most...British weather

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 11:12

    How do you get bowled out in 23 overs in a test match?

    Boycott would have just been getting his eye in at that stage of an innings.

    • Reply posted by Mark Southall, today at 12:18

      Mark Southall replied:
      As a teenager, I was brought up with Boycott as opener. I was there when he scored his 100th hundred. How many times this tour could have done with someone like him to just stay there. Not hit a boundary every other ball. Just stay there and frustrate the bowlers

  • Comment posted by mp, today at 11:12

    I've enjoyed reading these posts, and writing a few, over the last 6 weeks. Thank god for gallows humour.
    Lets hope something changes soon as that was truly awful, it is so depressing if you are a cricket lover.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:21

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      This has got to be the biggest thrashing England have taken in a test series in my days of watching them. Total and utter lack of batting talent. And im not even gutted anymore. I just find it hilarious as this has turned into one of those Two Ronnies sketches. We have to be the biggest joke in world cricket right now

  • Comment posted by Johann Von Nerd, today at 11:10

    Well played to Australia. Feel for Mark Wood who took 9 wickets and gave it everything.

    England needs a new structure for cricket. Certainly a new coach and selector, a new captain might be a good move too but overall your players were not prepared and some seemed not suited to the world stage and they have been found out.

    Come back strong in the next Ashes please. Much love to you all from Oz.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 11:39

      Forza Italia replied:
      England get skittled out (apologies to skittles), Novak on his way home, and the Bills win. Great news.

  • Comment posted by Mr BOSLEY, today at 11:11

    In the live reporting it said we won't see England play test cricket now for 52 days, I did not know we had been, Utter disgrace,

    • Reply posted by Mastervillain, today at 11:29

      Mastervillain replied:
      I think it was a brave attempt to raise our spirits. 520 days might have done the trick.

  • Comment posted by Dorty, today at 11:15

    What the hell happened? I took the dog out at 68-0 and when I returned we were all out. It wasn't even a long walk!

    • Reply posted by Steve J, today at 11:55

      Steve J replied:
      So, it's your dog's fault! To the vets with it...

  • Comment posted by PimPim, today at 11:11

    The perfect summary of a five Test Tour in just 2 hours.

    Embarrassing.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 11:25

      Forza Italia replied:
      Embarrassing? No.
      Amusing? Yes.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 11:22

    Rooty says, "It's pretty obvious we need to be putting more runs on the board. Too often we've not given our bowlers enough to work." Yeah, no s**t Sherlock

    • Reply posted by plowmar, today at 11:52

      plowmar replied:
      Please sir, I once hit a cricket ball can I be captain, Please sir pretty please.

  • Comment posted by Grommy, today at 11:12

    Is anybody suprised? That collapse just about summed up the way they have played since the first ball of the 1st test. Pathetic and that's being kind.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 11:13

    England's lower order seemed to be batting like it's a T20 match and only 30 runs are needed. Lads, it was a Test that had two whole days left.

    • Reply posted by antiskeptic, today at 11:16

      antiskeptic replied:
      Flight home already booked for tomorrow.

