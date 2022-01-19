Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

The last Women's Ashes series in Australia in 2017-18 was drawn 8-8

Women's Ashes Dates: 20 January-8 February (full fixture list)

England must match Australia's aggression and "throw it right back at them" if they are going to be successful in the multi-format Ashes, says captain Heather Knight.

The series, which sees sides earn points for wins, starts with the first Twenty20 on Thursday (08:10 GMT).

Australia have held the Ashes for the past three series after away wins in 2015 and 2019 and a draw in 2017-18.

"We're going to have to be positive and trust our game," said Knight.

Knight again reiterated England's preparation has been "quite average" but added they are in a "really good place".

England have picked their team but it will be revealed at the toss, with Knight saying they are "pretty clear on the side we think is going to be best here".

The format & schedule

The multi-format contest sees four points awarded for a victory in the Test and two for a one-day or T20 win.

It starts with three T20s on 20, 22 and 23 January in Adelaide with a one-off Test from 26 January in Canberra, before culminating in a three-match ODI series.

The series is beginning a week earlier than originally planned to allow both teams to travel to New Zealand and complete 10 days quarantine before England begin their Women's 50-over World Cup defence, with the tournament starting on 4 March.

Ashes 2022 schedule:

20 January: 1st T20, Adelaide (08:10 GMT) (2 points)

22 January: 2nd T20, Adelaide (03:10) (2 points)

23 January: 3rd T20, Adelaide (03:10) (2 points)

27-30 January: Only Test, Canberra (23:00, 26 January) (4 points)

3 February: 1st ODI, Canberra (03:10) (2 points)

6 February: 2nd ODI, Melbourne, (23:05, 5 February) (2 points)

8 February: 3rd ODI, Melbourne, (23:05, 7 February) (2 points)

Australia favourites & England's 'comical' preparation

Australia won the last Ashes series, held in England in 2019, 12-4

England are the 50-over world champions and Australia won the T20 World Cup last year.

But Australia are the world's number one-ranked team in both formats and as such, particularly with home advantage, are favourites to retain the Ashes.

The recent head-to-head also favours the hosts, who have won five of the six previous ODI meetings.

Women's Tests are played over four days rather than five. The last four women's Tests have ended in a draw and, on flat Australian pitches, a stalemate will see a share of points, adding more importance to the white-ball games.

England are coached by Australian Lisa Keightley, who has encouraged a more positive approach to their game in recent years, but the lead-up to the series has been far from ideal.

A member of the tourists' support staff tested positive for Covid-19 six days before the opening game, while captain Knight described the preparations for the Ashes as "comical" because of the rescheduled schedule and Covid rules.

"Two weeks before we left England we could only train as individuals and with our households so we've had mums feeding bowling machines, boyfriends and girlfriends slinging, dads batting and any family member or households supporting our training," Knight said.

A mix of experience & youth

England spinner Charlie Dean (left) made her international debut against New Zealand in September

England have named a 17-player squad for the multi-format series and are also travelling with a 12-strong 'A' squad, with the possibility of players being promoted if they impress.

The tourists' Ashes squad is balanced with a mix of youth and experience.

Leading the bowling attack are experienced seamers Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole, while leg-spinner Sophie Ecclestone - despite still only being 22 - is the world's best T20 bowler and has picked up 134 wickets in all formats.

Spinner Charlie Dean may also be one to watch after a superb start to her international career. The 20-year-old picked up 10 wickets in five ODIs at home to New Zealand in September, with a best of 4-35 in Worcester.

Maia Bouchier, who made her England debut in a T20 against the Kiwis in September, will be hoping her familiarity with the Australian conditions will prove advantageous.

The 22-year-old made 12 appearances for Melbourne Stars in Australia's domestic T20 Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in the winter.

Experienced all-rounder Nat Sciver will play an important role in all formats but is particularly effective in the shorter format.

The 29-year-old has scored 1496 runs and taken 72 wickets in T20 internationals, but was recently overtaken by New Zealand's Sophie Devine as the number-one ranked T20 all-rounder.

"Hopefully I can get my number one T20 spot back," Sciver said.

"Putting in the work in training gives me the best chance to be performing at my best. If I can have a few good days in the Ashes and World Cup I'll be very happy."

Australia stars & will King reign supreme?

Uncapped Alana King, who also played for winners Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash, is in the Australia squad for the first time

Australia's squad is also packed with superstar names.

Elysse Perry is regarded as the world's best all-rounder, having won five World T20 titles and the 50-over World Cup.

The 31-year-old will be playing in her eighth Ashes series and is also the second highest run-scorer in women's Ashes history, behind ex-England captain Charlotte Taylor, with 1493 runs in 38 matches at an average of 55.29.

Although, quite remarkably, there are suggestions Perry may not play in the T20s with the selectors opting for batters with a higher strike-rate in recent years.

In the last two years, Perry has scored just 152 runs at a strike-rate (runs per 100 balls) of 103.40 and in this season's WBBL her strike-rate was 91.32.

National selector Shawn Flegler said: "She's played for Australia for a long time and is highly experienced, but we always want our players to develop and evolve, and Ellyse is no different."

Knight said: "That isn't really for me to comment on but I know Elysse is a world-class player, but T20 cricket probably isn't her strongest suit."

Meanwhile, captain Meg Lanning and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy are two of the world's most destructive batters in the shorter formats and are the key wickets England will be targeting, although big-hitting opener Beth Mooney misses out after fracturing her jaw in training.

Australia are also boosted by the return of all-rounder Jess Jonassen and medium-fast bowler Megan Schutt.

Schutt missed Australia's series against India because of maternity leave, while Jonassen - the number one ODI bowler - was injured.

A key player who could make an impact for the hosts is uncapped leg-spinner Alana King, who received her first call-up in favour of Amanda-Jade Wellington.

King's inclusion comes after she helped Perth Scorchers to the Women's Big Bash League win in 2021, taking 16 wickets at an economy rate of just 5.82.

Australia squad: Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, llyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck.

England squad: Heather Knight (c) Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.