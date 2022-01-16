Joe Root wants to continue as England captain despite their 4-0 hammering in the Ashes series in Australia.

Root has led England in 61 Tests, more than any other man, but has not won any of his three Ashes series in charge.

The 31-year-old has seen his team win only one of their past 14 Tests since February of last year.

"I believe that I am the right man to take this team forward. If that decision is taken out of my hands, so be it," he said.

"I have an appetite to carry on and turn things around.

"At the minute we are going through a real tough stage as a group of players and the performances haven't been good enough, but I'd love the opportunity to try to turn things around and for us to start putting in performances from an English Test team."

A 146-run defeat in the final Test in Hobart saw England beaten 4-0 by Australia, just as they were four years ago in Root's first tour as captain.

Chasing 271 for victory, England lost all 10 wickets for 56 runs to be bowled out for 124, the sixth time in the series they failed to reach 200.

"It's disappointing to be beaten as heavily as that," added Root. "It's a difficult one to take yet again.

"It's clear and very evident what we need to do to improve, the adjustments that need to be made."

