Australia are "really building to something big" after their 4-0 Ashes series win over England, says captain Pat Cummins.

The hosts dismissed England for 124 to wrap up a 146-run victory in the final session on day three in Hobart to round off an emphatic series win.

"Winning 4-0 is huge," said Cummins. "I am really pumped.

"There are so many positives to take out of it and for this team to be part of Ashes history has been phenomenal."

Australia's Test results have been mixed in recent years, with two defeats against India at home and away losses against South Africa and Pakistan.

A close Ashes series was expected, especially with the lack of preparation for both sides and the fact Cummins replaced Tim Paine as Australia captain just three weeks before the series began when the former skipper resigned over a historical investigation into sexually explicit texts to a female colleague.

"An Ashes series is one that you have in your diary for a couple of years - they are the big series you want to play in and peak at," added Cummins.

"To be thrown the captaincy as well, I couldn't have predicted how the last six or seven weeks would have gone, everything has gone to plan.

"It is not only the 11 guys playing but the 15 players in the series. It feels like we are really building to something big."

Australia now face white-ball series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka before travelling to Pakistan for three Tests in March.

Away series in Sri Lanka and India follow in the next 12 months and Cummins is viewing those series as an opportunity for his side to continue to grow.

"To be the best team in the world you have to win at home but you have to be successful overseas," the 28-year-old said. "That is the challenge for this side.

"We haven't played a lot overseas in the last couple of years so the upcoming tours all have really foreign conditions to Australia, so that is going to be our challenge.

"I feel like we are really well suited having a squad of 15 plus extras that can offer a lot in those conditions.

"This is hopefully just the beginning. I feel like we're in a really good place and hopefully there are no imminent retirees so I hope we're building something big for the next few years."