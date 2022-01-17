Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Emotional Rafiq tells MPs about racism at Yorkshire

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will update MPs about how it is tackling racism in the sport next week.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee has requested representatives from the governing body appear before a hearing on 25 January.

The chairs of Yorkshire, Middlesex, Hampshire and Glamorgan county cricket clubs have also been asked to appear.

A DCMS report has recommended the government limit public funding unless progress is made on the issue.

The report, released last week, said there was "deep-seated racism" within the sport.

It also called on the ECB to develop key indicators to measure its progress and report to the committee every three months.

Azeem Rafiq gave emotional testimony last November to the DCMS select committee about racism he experienced at Yorkshire.

Yorkshire have been widely criticised for their handling of Rafiq's allegations and a number of senior officials have since left the club.

Headingley was also stripped of the right to host major international matches , though that may be reinstated if they meet certain conditions by the spring.

Rafiq has said the ban should be lifted for the progress made under new Yorkshire chairman Lord Patel.