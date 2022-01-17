Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Will Joe Root (centre) still be captain in the West Indies? Will wicketkeeper Jos Buttler (left) keep his place, if fit, after a difficult Ashes series? And will 39-year-old James Anderson (right) remain part of the thinking after any reset?

After England's 4-0 Ashes defeat by Australia there has been continued talk of a reset within English cricket and that may well lead to changes to the team in their next game.

There are seven weeks until England play red-ball cricket again, in a three-Test series in the West Indies.

We want to give you the job of selector. We have created a list of players to pick from those involved in the Ashes, the Lions tour of Australia and from the county scene.

We've included some stats - either a player's Test (minimum five caps) or first-class figures - to help guide your decision.

Pick your team, and then share it to social media using #bbccricket external-link so you can debate your team with your friends and other readers.

Oh, and you can vote to pick the captain below too.

England team for West Indies series Pick your England team for their next series against West Indies in March. Choose your side and share it with your friends. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm selection

Who should England's captain be?

Joe Root is England's most successful Test captain, but he has now presided over two 4-0 defeats in Australia, a drawn home Ashes series in 2019 and defeats by India and New Zealand in the past 12 months.

It has led to speculation about his future in the role.

Speaking after the fifth Test in Hobart, Root said he wanted to remain captain and believed he was "the right man to take England forward".

But do you think he should? Vote for who you think should lead England in the West Indies below.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.