Commonwealth Games Women's Qualifier: Scotland lose opener to Sri Lanka

Sarah Bryce
Sarah Bryce registered 11 runs in Scotland's defeat
Commonwealth Games Women's Qualifier 2022, Kuala Lumpur
Sri Lanka 182-4 (20 overs): Athapaththu 86, Madavi, Silver 23
Scotland 136-5 (12.1 overs): Watson 30, Bryce 11
Sri Lanka win by 109 runs
Scotland opened their Commonwealth Games Women's Qualifier with a 109-run defeat by Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka batted first and reached 182-4, with Katherine Fraser, Abtaha Maqsood and Katie McGill each taking a wicket.

Ellen Watson top-scored in Scotland's innings with 30 runs but they fell short on 73.

The Scots face Malaysia on Wednesday (17:15 GMT) then take on Kenya and Bangladesh in Kuala Lumpur.

The nation finishing top of the five-team group will advance to this year's Games in Birmingham.

