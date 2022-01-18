Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sarah Bryce registered 11 runs in Scotland's defeat

Commonwealth Games Women's Qualifier 2022, Kuala Lumpur Sri Lanka 182-4 (20 overs): Athapaththu 86, Madavi, Silver 23 Scotland 136-5 (12.1 overs): Watson 30, Bryce 11 Sri Lanka win by 109 runs Scorecard (external site) external-link

Scotland opened their Commonwealth Games Women's Qualifier with a 109-run defeat by Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka batted first and reached 182-4, with Katherine Fraser, Abtaha Maqsood and Katie McGill each taking a wicket.

Ellen Watson top-scored in Scotland's innings with 30 runs but they fell short on 73.

The Scots face Malaysia on Wednesday (17:15 GMT) then take on Kenya and Bangladesh in Kuala Lumpur.

The nation finishing top of the five-team group will advance to this year's Games in Birmingham.