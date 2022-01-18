Last updated on .From the section Cricket

George Balderson scored a first-class career-best 77 against Nottinghamshire last September

Lancashire's George Balderson and Tom Hartley have penned new three-year deals with the Red Rose county.

All-rounder Balderson, 21, scored 367 runs and took 21 wickets across 11 fixtures in his maiden County Championship season last year.

Left-arm spinner Hartley, 23, has taken 25 wickets in 32 T20 Blast matches for Lancashire.

Fellow academy graduates George Lavelle and Jack Morley have also signed three-year contracts.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Lavelle, 21, scored a career-best 52 against Essex in the Royal London One Day Cup last August.

Spinner Morley, 20, took 5-71 against Derbyshire in his first-class debut on the final day of the 2020 season.

"We are extremely pleased to have tied down four of our brightest young prospects to long-term deals," said Lancashire's director of cricket performance Mark Chilton.

"All four players debuted for us in the summer of 2020 and have since gone on to make significant contributions over the course of the last two seasons."