Abi Sakande: Leicestershire fast bowler signs new deal for 2022 season
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Fast bowler Abi Sakande has signed a new contract to remain at Leicestershire for the 2022 season.
The former Sussex paceman took seven wickets in three County Championship appearances after joining the Foxes last year.
Sakande, 27, has taken 47 first-class career wickets at an average of 36.89.
"He has all the attributes to be a high-class bowler - height, lateral movement, pace and bounce," said Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon.