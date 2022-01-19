Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The team leading an independent review into racism in Scottish cricket have asked victims to come forward and share their "insights".

Equality and diversity experts Plan4Sport - appointed by funding body sportscotland - will gather evidence from within the Scottish game.

The review, published in July, is being conducted after several former players claimed they were racially abused.

"People have already come forward," said Plan4Sport's Louise Tideswell.

"We would encourage anyone else to do so. We need these insights to ensure that our recommendations to Cricket Scotland reflect the real issues which need to be tackled."

Plan4Sport say "racism and racial discrimination can take many forms" and "it doesn't matter if you believe your experience is in some way too small or insignificant".

"All contacts and disclosures will be treated in full confidence and will not be shared with anyone directly involved in cricket," they added."

They have asked anyone who has been affected by racism or racial inequalities within Scottish cricket to contact cricketreview@sportscotland.org.uk.