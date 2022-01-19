Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gaby Lewis hit an unbeaten 105 in just 66 balls against Germany last summer

Ireland batter Gaby Lewis has been included in the ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year along with five England players.

The 20-year-old opener enjoyed a superb 2021 and became became the first Irish woman to score a T20I century.

Lewis amassed 325 runs in the year at an excellent average of 40.62.

The English quintet are Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone and Nat Sciver, who is named captain of the side.

The team is completed by India's Smriti Mandhana, Loryn Phiri of Zimbabwe and South Africa trio Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail.

Lewis had a strike rate of 128.45 and was named Player of the Match twice in Ireland's 3-1 series win over Scotland.

Elite company

"It's very humbling to be recognised alongside some of the world's best players in the T20 format," said the Dubliner.

"While it is pleasing personally, international cricket is a team game and we have a great squad in the Irish set up - the players I play alongside deserve as much credit for their commitment and performance over the last year.

"This has been a big year for Irish women's cricket, not only were there three series wins - home and away - but we have qualified for the first time for the ICC Women's Championship. We're all looking forward to 2022, which will hopefully be a new chapter in our sport."

Lewis, who made the historic century against Germany in August, is also on the shortlist for the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year award.

She is contesting the ICC award with Beaumont, Sciver and Mandhana.

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year: Smriti Mandhana, Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Gaby Lewis, Nat Sciver (capt), Amy Jones (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Sophie Ecclestone, Loryn Phiri, Shabnim Ismail.