Women's Ashes: Australia thrash England after Tahlia McGrath's brilliance

By Amy LofthouseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments108

Tahlia McGrath
Tahlia McGrath is yet to be dismissed in four T20s for Australia
Women's Ashes, First Twenty20, Adelaide Oval
England 169-4 (20 overs): Wyatt 70 (54), Sciver 32 (23); McGrath 3-26
Australia 170-1 (17 overs): McGrath 91* (49), Lanning 64* (44)
Australia win by nine wickets; take 2-0 series lead
Scorecard

England were thrashed in the opening match of the Women's Ashes as Tahlia McGrath's outstanding all-round performance fired Australia to a nine-wicket win in the first T20.

McGrath blasted an unbeaten 91 from 49 balls after taking 3-26 as Australia chased down 170 with 18 balls to spare at the Adelaide Oval.

She shared a brutal 144-run stand with captain Meg Lanning, who finished with 64 from 44 balls, to help Australia register their highest chase in T20s.

England had posted a seemingly threatening 169-4 from their 20 overs, led by 70 from Danni Wyatt.

A ragged bowling and fielding display cost England, who were unable to maintain any pressure on the brilliant McGrath and Lanning.

Victory gives Australia two points in the multi-format series, with the second of three T20s taking place at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

No Perry, no problem for Australia

Danni Wyatt is bowled by Tahlia McGrath
Tahlia McGrath impressed with bat and ball, bowling Danni Wyatt and Nat Sciver in the space of three deliveries

That Australia were able to drop Ellyse Perry, an icon of Australian cricket, and still register such a crushing victory shows how much depth they have.

While Perry has struggled for consistency in T20s in recent times, McGrath excelled in Australia's series against India and offers more power with the bat.

Her batting was astonishing; she struck 13 fours and one six, constantly finding gaps in the field and putting the pressure on England's fielders, who wilted.

With Lanning, opening in place of the injured Beth Mooney, alongside her and chipping away at the run-rate, McGrath had licence to hit out.

She particularly targeted leg-spinner Sarah Glenn, stepping forward and driving strongly as Glenn's three overs disappeared for 39.

Nat Sciver and Freya Davies were also expensive, with McGrath pulling Davies handsomely into the stands for her sole six, and only Sophie Ecclestone came close to finding the control England's bowlers needed.

When Heather Knight brought herself on to bowl towards the end of the chase, McGrath hit three fours in three balls, simply underlining Australia's dominance in what could have been a tricky chase.

She had earlier impressed with the ball, including dismissing set batters Sciver and Danni Wyatt in the space of three balls to check England's progress from 141-1.

Her pace and accuracy - Sciver and Wyatt fell to near-identical yorkers - will bode well for Australia as the series progresses.

England fail to make most of batting

Knight described England's preparation for the series as "comical", with players' families feeding bowling machine as they spent Christmas in near-isolation.

The disruption showed more in the fielding than in the batting. England had no answers to McGrath and Lanning, with a number of misfields helping Australia on their way.

They were also sloppy with the ball, conceding seven wides and one leg-bye as the disciplined lines and lengths of the first few overs disappeared.

At the halfway stage, they would have felt as though they had a chance. They were understandably rusty with the bat at the start but Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont provided an excellent platform.

Helped by short bowling from Australia, and McGrath dropping a return catch off Beaumont on nine, the two shared an 82-run stand to put the hosts under pressure.

Wyatt was particularly impressive, attacking key bowler Jess Jonassen straight away by striking her first two deliveries down the ground for six, before Beaumont fell to debutant spinner Alana King.

Wyatt's 59-run stand with Sciver looked to have put England within touching distance of 180, but McGrath's return to the attack limited them to 169.

It was a competitive total - but not competitive enough against a brilliant Australia white-ball side.

'England didn't bowl well enough' - what they said

England captain Heather Knight: "The way Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont came out and batted was outstanding, especially because they said they felt a bit rusty.

"We thought we got to about par with the bat. They batted outstandingly and Tahlia McGrath made it difficult to set fields. We'll have to learn from that ahead of Saturday."

England World Cup winner Alex Hartley on Test Match Special: "England, on paper, are a well-rounded side but tonight they looked a bowler short because they didn't bowl well enough.

"They had enough runs on the board - they just didn't bowl well enough."

Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath, speaking to ABC: "I'm just loving playing cricket at the moment. It's always nice when you're winning and in good form. I'll roll with it as long as possible.

"We thought it was probably about par. They had a really good start and we pegged it back quite well. We gave ourselves every chance."

Comments

Join the conversation

108 comments

  • Comment posted by Ross10, today at 12:07

    I support womens cricket wholeheartedly but calling them "The Womens Ashes" is an insult to the game...and to womens cricket, which has no connection to the game played in 1882. Womens cricket should create its own history. This is an example of everything that is wrong with the theory of inclusivity.

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 12:15

      Raedwulf replied:
      I think we've been over this ground before. The first series was 1934-35. It wasn't called the Ashes, because they didn't want to be associated with the men's game. In 1998, it was designated the Ashes because they did. It isn't "inclusivity", it was their choice. So who is being insulted?

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 11:44

    Heather Knight: "we'll take the positives". Are you Joe Root in disguise? And yesterday, one of the others was saying how they wanted to be competitive & take the game to the Aussies & thought we had a pretty strong 20/20 side. Oh dear. A bit of a distance to go there, I'm afraid...

    • Reply posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 11:49

      Oodagh Thunkitt replied:
      Well, OK, the clichés are the same. But let's not belittle what seems to have been a tremendous performance by Tahlia McGrath. It isn't like the opposition is unentitled to perform well.

  • Comment posted by Ted_Derby, today at 12:08

    "Brilliant McGrath helps Australia thrash England". How many times have we seen that headline?

  • Comment posted by skank of the south, today at 11:56

    Is Silverwood looking after the women as well

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 12:02

      Thescribe replied:
      Looks like it.

  • Comment posted by John86, today at 12:30

    How can this tour be called The Ashes. There is only one Ashes tour and its played by men from England and Australia. Have a tour by all means but please give it another, more appropriate, name.

  • Comment posted by PeoplesFrontOfJudea, today at 12:23

    And done without Perry or Mooney.

    How did that glamour English bowler who got a whole article to herself yesterday do?

    Oh, I see 39 off 3 overs. That will look good on Instagram.

  • Comment posted by Shaibal, today at 11:58

    McGrath is a name that will always haunt England's cricketers, men and women.

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 11:56

    Sciver is good with the bat, but she is not a bowler at this level.

  • Comment posted by Picko, today at 11:55

    Fielding (both sides) was woeful!

    • Reply posted by James, today at 12:07

      James replied:
      It's very hard to justify watching women's cricket when there's a better game on the village green. Life too short frankly

  • Comment posted by Flopsy, today at 11:45

    Its the hope that kills you. But seriously a really entertaining game of cricket - 169 is always a tough target to chase but the Aussies put their foot down when they needed to.

    • Reply posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 11:50

      Oodagh Thunkitt replied:
      Sadly, without free-to-air highlights, few of us will get the chance to appreciate this.

  • Comment posted by SnowDog, today at 12:14

    Ashes?

    • Reply posted by Sherrif173354, today at 12:37

      Sherrif173354 replied:
      Well, they got a small autograph bat out the Lords shop, and along with a copy of the Female rules, burnt them in a wok in the gardens at Lords…. Doesn’t quite have the same history as the ‘real’ ashes - does it ??

  • Comment posted by Baggyone, today at 12:12

    All the neighsayers should just take a look at McGrath's performance today. 169 would have won most matches.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 12:26

      duncan brownley replied:
      Spot on just look at the T20 WC scores. Also only 4 wickets down too so steady run total.

      The ladies did well and just as you say McGrath had one of them days with the bat and did the damage.

  • Comment posted by Stuart, today at 12:29

    McGrath destroying England at Cricket, somethings never seem to change.

  • Comment posted by HoodoomanUK, today at 12:26

    Oh come on people! Anyone else more talented than you, more famous than you, just come into the nearest HYS and let that toxicity flow! It was made quite clear earlier that the team's preparation left an awful lot to be desired.
    Australia is a force to be reckoned with when sport is concerned, can't we just wish our teams good luck, and accept results either way? It seems not.

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 12:37

      nozin around replied:
      Its still not the Ashes though...

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 11:54

    Well played, that was a good score by England on any other day a winning total.
    Australia played well I guess, game not over, in fact this just got interesting,
    Australia will be worried, come on England.

    • Reply posted by moonsorrow999, today at 12:05

      moonsorrow999 replied:
      Worried? They just romped after bowling basically blind folded.

  • Comment posted by Well blow me down, today at 12:14

    Can we have an indication in the BBC headlines if it's Women's or Men's please, save wasted time.

    • Reply posted by IH787, today at 12:23

      IH787 replied:
      The fact that the men's Ashes is over should be a pretty good indication.

  • Comment posted by Devon man, today at 12:18

    The Aussies have beaten us at cricket, netball and snooker recently. Do they play tiddlywinks?!

  • Comment posted by Eric, today at 12:14

    Looks like the England Women's team is about as good as the Men's!

    • Reply posted by BatsmanThirdMan, today at 12:51

      BatsmanThirdMan replied:
      yep, that's how bad the men are!

  • Comment posted by G Man, today at 12:11

    Unlucky. Batting was good by the girls, but the bowling was a bit poor. Choice of line and length and too many lofted slow deliveries were easily picked off by Mc Grath

    • Reply posted by PeoplesFrontOfJudea, today at 12:19

      PeoplesFrontOfJudea replied:
      How exactly were you unlucky?

  • Comment posted by Foresta, today at 12:43

    Equality at it's best ! Reflects the men's performance.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC