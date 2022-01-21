Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Peter Siddle had to cut short his stint with Essex last season for personal reasons

Somerset have signed former Australia seam bowler Peter Siddle as an overseas player until the end of August.

The 37-year-old right-armer will be available for all formats following previous county cricket stints with Lancashire, Nottinghamshire and Essex.

"I've had some good games against Somerset over the years and now I'm looking forward to contributing to some wins for them," Siddle said.

Siddle won the last of his 67 Test caps in September 2019, against England.

He will join fellow Australia international Matt Renshaw as an overseas player at Taunton this season, with the batter also available to play in all formats until the end of August.

Personal reasons forced Siddle to cut short his time with Essex last season in June and return to Australia.

He took 20 wickets in six County Championship appearances in 2021 and also helped Essex win the title in 2019.

"Somerset are held in high regard within the game, and to get a chance to play for the club is something that I am really looking forward to," Siddle added.

"I enjoy playing in England and I would love to be able to play a part in Somerset winning some silverware, especially their first County Championship."

Somerset begin their 2022 County Championship campaign against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl on 7 April.