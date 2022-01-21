Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Danni Wyatt hit two boundaries in a promising start before heavy rain returned

Women's Ashes, Second Twenty20, Adelaide Oval England 25-0 (4.1 overs) Australia Did not bat No result; Australia lead series 3-1 Scorecard

England's second Twenty20 against Australia in the Women's Ashes was abandoned after only 4.1 overs at the Adelaide Oval because of rain.

Each side get one point and holders Australia now lead the multi-format series 3-1 following their victory in the first T20.

After rain initially reduced the match to 14 overs per side, Australia won the delayed toss and bowled first.

England reached 25-0 before heavy rain forced the players off the field.

Danni Wyatt was unbeaten on 14 off 12 balls, with Tammy Beaumont six not out off 14 deliveries.

The third and final T20 also takes place in Adelaide and is set to start at 03:10 GMT on Sunday.

A one-off Test and three one-day internationals then follow.