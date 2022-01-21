Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland beat Kenya by 16 runs in a rain-shortened Women's T20 game in Malaysia to retain hopes of qualifying for the Commonwealth Games.

It follows an opening defeat by Sri Lanka and a victory over the hosts as they chase a single qualifying place.

With the match reduced to eight overs, the Scots established a target of 70-3 and Kenya fell short at 54-3.

Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce described opener Abbi Aitken-Drummond's 21 not out from 15 balls as "crucial".

The Scots face a must-win game on Sunday at 01:30 GMT given opponents Bangladesh have won all three of their games along with Sri Lanka.