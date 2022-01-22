West Indies v England: Tourists bowled out for 103 to lose first T20 in Barbados

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments106

James Vince is dismissed
England had only made fewer than their 103 all out on three previous occasions in T20 internationals
First Twenty20 international, Barbados:
England 103 (19.4 overs): Holder 4-7, Jordan 28
West Indies 104-1 (17.1 overs): King 52*
West Indies won by nine wickets
Scorecard

England's batting woes crossed formats and continents as they were routed by West Indies in the first T20 international in Barbados.

Six days on and 10,000 miles away from the conclusion of a dismal Ashes series in Australia, an almost entirely different set of players found themselves 49-7 after being put in on a two-paced pitch.

England's T20 record low score of 80 was in danger, only for 28 from Barbados-born Chris Jordan and 22 by Adil Rashid, two of just four players to reach double figures, to spare them from that indignity.

The tourists were ultimately bowled out for 103, with the superb Jason Holder twice taking two wickets in two balls in figures of 4-7.

Brandon King's unbeaten 55 led the home side to their meagre target with 17 balls to spare, a nine-wicket margin of victory that matched West Indies' biggest win and England's largest defeat in T20s.

The second game in the five-match series, all of which is being played in Barbados, is on Sunday.

Different format, same story

English cricket will have expected a different format and opponent to bring a change in fortune. Instead, the kind of helter-skelter batting implosion that was commonplace during the Ashes was repeated.

Only Sam Billings, who made the journey to Barbados from Hobart after being drafted in for the fifth Test, is part of both squads, meaning England had five survivors from the team that was beaten in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in November. Liam Livingstone was ruled out through illness and sorely missed.

With another World Cup just nine months away, the fringe players missed the opportunity to push their claim to be part of the tournament in Australia.

England were 10-3 after two overs and never recovered. Overall, four wickets fell one ball after a visiting batter hit a boundary.

Jason Roy charged past a Sheldon Cottrell full toss, Tom Banton edged Holder to a wide slip and Moeen Ali loosely drove his first ball to point.

James Vince slapped a Cottrell long hop to cover, Billings was stumped off spinner Akeal Hosein and out-of-sorts captain Eoin Morgan took 29 balls over 17, during which time he overturned being given caught behind and saw Liam Dawson calamitously run out.

Jordan smeared three sixes, adding 36 with Rashid, who scraped England past 100 before he and Saqib Mahmood fell in the final over.

In meant England had been bowled out for 124 in the last Ashes Test and 103 in a T20 in the same week, 20 wickets for 227 runs overall.

New Windies extract revenge

West Indies put up a limp defence of their world title, exiting in the group stage, and have since moved on from white-ball mainstays like Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo. Even then, they lost a one-day series to Ireland earlier this month.

However, this was a magnificent performance, extracting a measure of revenge from an England team that bowled them out for 55 at the World Cup.

It was led by former captain Holder, who swung the new ball and often befuddled the England batters by first extracting steepling bounce, then using his slower deliveries. He started by removing Banton and Moeen in successive balls and finished by doing the same to Rashid and Mahmood.

There was no let-up from the rest of the attack, expertly marshalled by experienced skipper Kieron Pollard, while everything catchable was taken.

Openers King and Shai Hope ensured there was no way back for England, mastering the tricky conditions with a stand of 52.

Hope was stumped off a ripping leg-break from Rashid for 20, but King was joined by Nicholas Pooran to complete a ruthless West Indies chase.

'We didn't adapt well enough'

England captain Eoin Morgan: "We didn't seem to adapt well enough. We'll have to come back tomorrow with a fresh gameplan because conditions are likely to be similar. Trying to get the mindset around risk and reward we found a challenge today."

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard: "When it comes to Kensington Oval and Jason Holder, he steps it up. He was phenomenal for us. We backed it up in the field and the guys really put on a show today."

Comments

Join the conversation

107 comments

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 23:05

    Too much focus on white ball cricket. Oh wait...

    • Reply posted by week 2 name, today at 23:11

      week 2 name replied:
      But when we're utter rubbish at white ball while white ball is what we're best at, then the ignominious defeat 5-0 (discarding the weather) in the Ashes Test series is no surprise.
      We're equally disastrous whatever colour ball is in play.

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 23:10

    Poor batting technique on display again. What the hell is going on with the England team. We’ve just been utterly thrashed by one of the worst sides in the game.

    • Reply posted by neil proctor, today at 23:33

      neil proctor replied:
      worst teams in the game. you have got some front as an England supporter.

  • Comment posted by Airbag, today at 23:09

    I thought this was the stuff we were supposed to be good at!?

    • Reply posted by week 2 name, today at 23:32

      week 2 name replied:
      Ah ha
      Hahahahahahahahs

  • Comment posted by PimPim, today at 23:09

    While 103ao sounds bad, England can take some comfort that despite the fact its only January, that wasn't the biggest collapse seen this year...

    • Reply posted by week 2 name, today at 23:13

      week 2 name replied:
      Extras with 3 was our 7th highest scorer.

      I'll leave that there.

  • Comment posted by Eddie Baby, today at 23:10

    Pathetic bunch of losers. We are in danger of returning to the early 90s here. Absolute laughing stock of world cricket at this rate:

    • Reply posted by Airbag, today at 23:11

      Airbag replied:
      The 90’s was better than this!?

  • Comment posted by everyman, today at 23:25

    The problem is we play too much red ball cricket in England.

    • Reply posted by week 2 name, today at 23:30

      week 2 name replied:
      Nice troll👏

  • Comment posted by b5t4oppo , today at 23:09

    Lets face it England are rubbish at cricket again. Time to start truely investing in grassroots cricket. No quick fixes.

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 23:09

    The problem is we wasted some of our best T20 players (Buttler, Bairstow, Malan) by sending them to Australia for test matches, which they're no good at) then not having them in the West Indies for the game format which they are good at.

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 23:08

    Extremely Collapsible Batting

  • Comment posted by Gus the cat, today at 23:17

    This was the same WI team who were beaten fairly convincingly by Ireland earlier in the week. What's going on?

  • Comment posted by Bic bluffest wicket, today at 23:07

    So it's not just in Test cricket or in Australia that England is rubbish.

    • Reply posted by DAP1, today at 23:09

      DAP1 replied:
      are

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 23:03

    Brilliant England! Just brilliant!

  • Comment posted by TommyAtkins3114, today at 23:18

    I blame all that domestic red ball cricket that’s being played. When will the ECB start to put enough emphasis on white ball cricket? 😂

    • Reply posted by MJC, today at 23:23

      MJC replied:
      ho ho ho SUCH an original gag.......wait a minute maybe it started with Morecambe and Wise

  • Comment posted by big G, today at 23:29

    What a great time to be a supporter of English sport!
    Tennis, cricket, male and female, test or limited overs. Netball, although they drew against the Aussies before getting stuffed in final and to cap it off I'm a Chelsea supporter to boot!
    Thank God for alpine slalom skiing eh 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Bob the Goldfish, today at 23:17

    I hope England are criticised too heavily. They were well in the game until the first ball was bowled. The good news is, lessons will be learned, and the positives will be taken. Nothing to see here.

  • Comment posted by GreySmallCobra, today at 23:16

    So the ECB have forsaken test cricket for this????

  • Comment posted by Marord, today at 23:06

    Shameful performance from England - yet again. When England bat, every pitch is a minefield. When England bowl, it's a road. Not fit to wear the shirt

  • Comment posted by Longbow, today at 23:06

    Looking forward to hearing what the team is going to learn from this.

  • Comment posted by NMC2475, today at 23:23

    Red, white or pink - the ball makes no difference - our batsmen would struggle to hit a beach ball.

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 23:22

    As a windies fan pleased with not just the win but the application. might be boring but job done. f

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC