West Indies v England: Jason Roy, Moeen Ali and Reece Topley star in second T20

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Reece Topley
Reece Topley marked his return to the England T20 side with a wicket and a run-out
Second Twenty20 international, Barbados:
England 171-8 (20 overs): Roy 45 (31), Moeen 31 (24)
West Indies 170-8 (20 overs): Hosein 44* (16), Moeen 3-24
England won by one run, series level at 1-1
England dominated the majority of the second T20 against West Indies but ultimately won by just one run after some astonishing late hitting.

West Indies needed a seemingly hopeless 30 off the final over, only for Akeal Hossain to take Saqib Mahmood for 28, including three sixes off the last three balls.

England earlier bounced back from being bowled out for 103 in the first T20 to post 171-8 on a similarly challenging pitch.

They were propelled by Jason Roy taking 24 off Fabian Allen's 11th over, as 107 runs came in the second half of the innings.

Roy made 45, adding 61 with Moeen Ali, who contributed 31, while Chris Jordan once again shone on the island of his birth with a cameo of 27.

Left-arm seamer Reece Topley, playing his first T20 international for nearly six years, trapped Brandon King lbw and athletically ran out Shai Hope to leave West Indies reeling on 6-2.

With excessive turn on offer, spinners Moeen and Adil Rashid mesmerised the hosts in the middle overs, sharing five wickets.

But Romario Shepherd blasted five sixes in his 44 not out, while Hosein's unbeaten 44 came from only 16 balls to make England's margin of victory so much tighter than it should have been.

The five-match series is level at 1-1. The third game is on Wednesday.

Roy ignites England improvement

Given the fright they were given at the end of the match, England were indebted to a batting display vastly improved from Saturday's collapse.

Whereas the tourists struggled to adapt to the conditions in the series opener, on Sunday they were more willing to be patient before unleashing the batting aggression that is their trademark

Roy typified this approach. He lacked fluency as opening partner Tom Banton swept and reverse-swept 25 off 18 balls before hammering a return catch to left-arm spinner Allen, who then disturbed James Vince's off stump.

Roy had only 17 from 23 balls at the halfway stage, only to explode into life and climb into Allan with three fours and two sixes in the first over of the second half. One of the maximums, a slog sweep, went out of the ground.

When he fell in the next over, caught at long-on from the bowling of Shepherd, Roy had taken 28 runs off his seven previous deliveries.

Moeen was missed twice - the second a bad drop by Odean Smith - as West Indies failed to match the fielding standards of the previous evening. However, when Moeen and Sam Billings fell in consecutive overs, there was an opening for the hosts.

It was snuffed out by Jordan and captain Eoin Morgan adding 31 at 10 runs an over. It turned out to be just enough.

Windies surge after Topley shines

Topley last played the shortest format for England during their run to the 2016 World Cup final, with a career-threatening back injury then preventing him from playing international cricket for four years.

In replacing Tymal Mills he was England's sole change from Saturday and he took only two legal deliveries to make an impact, pinning King with a hooping inswinger.

The run-out of Hope was more spectacular. Parrying a stop in his follow-through, Topley chased the rebound, dived and flicked the ball on to the non-striker's stumps.

He would have had another wicket had Liam Dawson held onto a skier from Nicholas Pooran at mid-wicket.

Still, Moeen and Rashid took control, bowling in tandem for six overs that brought five wickets for 32 runs.

Masterful leg-spinner Rashid had Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo both lbw on review, while off-spinner Moeen continued his fine all-round display by having Pooran and Odean Smith hole out either side of snaffling a sharp caught and bowled off Jason Holder - 3-24 represented his career-best figures.

From an almost hopeless position - 61 were needed from the final three overs with only two wickets in hand - Shepherd chanced his arm.

He hit Jordan for three sixes in the 18th over, but after Topley was tight in the 19th, the result was barely in doubt going into Mahmood's final set.

Still, Hosein's assault of two fours and three sixes was extraordinary and, although the one-run margin does not tell the story of England's superiority, they were extremely ragged at the death.

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:56

    England Win! what a difference 24 hours makes!

    The West Indies late rally by the young lad Akeal Hosein was top notch - but the damage was done to the middle order by the England spin bowlers and WI beaten, but a cracking game of cricket.

    Jorden & Mahmood need to work on there death bowling, the length's where not good and easy to hit, so still work to be done.

    But Overall - Happy Days! a Win

  • Comment posted by Atlantic252, today at 23:55

    England tried hard to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, but a win it was and a most welcome one at that.
    Excellent performances by Roy, Ali, Rashid, To play but very poor death bowling by Jordan who's supposed to be our experienced bowling leader and Mahmood who crumbled under the pressure.
    But all would have been avoided if Morgan had held onto the catch.
    Well done to Windies too.

  • Comment posted by calmvoiceofreason, today at 23:54

    If there’s such a thing as a ‘moral defeat’ that was it !….excellent from the spinners and Topley ….but dear me …the rest …not often ‘13 sixes’ loses to 5 from the opposition

  • Comment posted by tony Q, today at 23:54

    Mahmood and jordan not up to it school boy bowling

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 23:53

    The umpire reminded me of Steve Bucknor. He missed two plumb lbw's and a wide in the last over. At least he's consistent I guess.

  • Comment posted by bunny42, today at 23:52

    England's ‘death bowlers’ bowl in the slot too many times. Don’t they ever learn. Not rocket science. Probably ‘take the positives’ again

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 23:51

    Trying to outdo the test team there. Dreadful death bowling bar topley

  • Comment posted by jeremy pike, today at 23:51

    Too many journeyman bowlers in this present England side.I’m not going to name them-just look at the bowling figures.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 23:50

    Morgan's batting remains a worry. He also dropped a very poor catch at the end and looked really clumsy. I hope I'm wrong but it had the feel of a player on the decline. He's the opposite of Root; a very good captain whose form otherwise doesn't justify his selection

  • Comment posted by john, today at 23:49

    Glorified training session.

  • Comment posted by DH, today at 23:49

    That would have been the funniest defeat if the entire winter. Their number 10 gets 44 of 16 balls, 21 needed of 3 balls and Mahmood bowls a wide. Unbelievable. Morgan actually had to tell him that all that was needed were legal deliveries at that point.

    • Reply posted by Nickw1975, today at 23:52

      Nickw1975 replied:
      Mahmood should have gone to specsavers

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:49

    West Indies didn’t have a clue what Adil Rashid was bowling, also the Umpire looked a bit confused 😂😂

    It was good that we had DRS to call upon!

    High quality bowling from Rashid as he was spinning the ball both ways and very difficult to play.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 23:52

      Harry replied:
      The umpire really needs a trip to the opticians, it's fortunate we can turn to DRS

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 23:49

    By the barest of margins!

    Moeen and Rashid's hard work almost undone by Jordan and Mahmood's pies.

    Hope the remaining 3 matches are as exciting as this one.

  • Comment posted by Nickw1975, today at 23:49

    It was a great game but a few questions over a couple of our bowlers. Who ever said WI are a rubbish team are also misguided as they don't fear any side.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:49

    Credit to England, It’s been a long time coming, but I am very happy to say “ENGLAND WIN”!

    Upfront Jason Roy, Reece Topley and the Spin twins Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid where Excellent – The England Spin bowlers took out the West Indies Middle Order and the WI never recovered.

    And how about the agility of Reece Topley for that run out!

  • Comment posted by goochs 333, today at 23:48

    eng lucky again, that should have been a wide in last over😆😆😆😆

    • Reply posted by DH, today at 23:53

      DH replied:
      Yep, worrying that Morgan actually had to tell him it was mathematically impossible to lose unless he bowled wides or no balls

  • Comment posted by PimPim, today at 23:47

    Credit where its due, after yesterdays performance, England came back 24hrs later and made the adjustments required to secure what should have been a comfortable win.

    More woeful death bowling which has been Englands achilles heel for awhile now, Jordan once again, and could you imagine Mahmood trying to bowl under pressure in a meaningful match??

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 23:54

      Harry replied:
      These guys are pros, they do nothing but play cricket. It's pretty hard to understand that they aren't able to execute their skills better than this. We've seen it so often from Jordan. Credit for his batting, but his bowling has been a liability for so long

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:47

    Moeen Ali - Well played young man - Man of the Match!

    3 wickets, plus a Brilliant catch.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 23:47

    What should have been a comfortable win ended in embarrassment, it feels like a loss. What is wrong with Jordan? Known for Yorkers, he bowls one poor ball and follows up with five brainless ones. It happens far too often. Mahmood caught the bug too and was incredibly poor under pressure.

    Topley’s run out was extraordinary and the batting better, albeit boosted by very poor WI fielding

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:46

    Excellent game of Cricket!

    Much Better from England today, the batting stood up well and then Topley, Moeen & Rashid took over and the game was up for the West Indies.

    • Reply posted by bunny42, today at 23:53

      bunny42 replied:
      Game was up ....... really?.

