Rahul, Lucknow's captain, led India in their recent one-day international series defeat in South Africa

The new Lucknow-based Indian Premier League team will be called the Lucknow Super Giants, the franchise's owners have confirmed.

They will be one of two new teams in this year's IPL along with a franchise based in Ahmedabad.

The Super Giants will be captained by India batter KL Rahul.

A 'mega auction' will be held next month to fill all 10 squads after teams were able to retain up to four players from their 2021 squads last year.

Moeen Ali (Chennai Super Kings) and Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) were the only England players retained.

The new teams were able to sign three unretained players to start their squads.

As well as Rahul, the Super Giants signed Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and uncapped 21-year-old Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

The Ahmedabad team signed India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who will be their captain, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and India opener Shubman Gill.

A total of 1,214 players have signed up for the mega auction. The 2022 IPL is due to be played in the spring.