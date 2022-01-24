Lucknow Super Giants: New Indian Premier League named for 2022
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
The new Lucknow-based Indian Premier League team will be called the Lucknow Super Giants, the franchise's owners have confirmed.
They will be one of two new teams in this year's IPL along with a franchise based in Ahmedabad.
The Super Giants will be captained by India batter KL Rahul.
A 'mega auction' will be held next month to fill all 10 squads after teams were able to retain up to four players from their 2021 squads last year.
Moeen Ali (Chennai Super Kings) and Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) were the only England players retained.
The new teams were able to sign three unretained players to start their squads.
As well as Rahul, the Super Giants signed Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and uncapped 21-year-old Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.
The Ahmedabad team signed India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who will be their captain, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and India opener Shubman Gill.
A total of 1,214 players have signed up for the mega auction. The 2022 IPL is due to be played in the spring.
|Franchise
|Players
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Delhi Capitals
|Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine
|Mumbai Indians
|Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard
|Punjab Kings
|Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik
|Lucknow Super Giants*
|KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi
|Ahmedabad-based team*
|Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill