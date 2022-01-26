West Indies v England: Rovman Powell hits fine ton to lead hosts to victory in third T20

By Jack SkeltonBBC Sport

From the section Cricket

West Indies batter Rovman Powell celebrates hitting a century against England in the third T20
Rovman Powell's previous highest T20 international score was 54
Third Twenty20 international, Barbados:
West Indies 224-5 (20 overs): Powell 107 (53), Pooran 70 (43)
England 204-9 (20 overs): Banton 73 (39), Salt 57 (23); Shepherd 3-59
West Indies won 20 runs; lead series 2-1
Scorecard

Rovman Powell hit a majestic century to lead West Indies to a 20-run victory over England in the third Twenty20 in Barbados.

Powell struck 107 off 53 balls, including 10 sixes, as he ruthlessly punished wayward bowling by England to record his maiden T20 ton.

He put on 122 for the third wicket with Nicholas Pooran, who smashed 70 off 43, as the hosts posted 224-5, their highest T20 score against England.

In reply, England opener Tom Banton made 73 off 39 and T20 debutant Phil Salt hit 57 off 23.

But the rest of the order failed to fire as the much-changed tourists, without injured captain Eoin Morgan, could only reach 204-9.

West Indies now lead the five-match series 2-1, with the final two games to be played on Saturday and Sunday.

Powell dismantles wayward England

After taking 10 deliveries to play himself in, Powell unleashed his tremendous power - hitting the ball particularly cleanly down the ground.

He dismantled both seam and spin, dispatching the bowlers whenever they missed their lengths.

The Jamaican also showed guile to work good deliveries into gaps in the field in order to scurry ones and twos as he became only the third West Indies batter after Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis to hit a T20 international ton.

Powell, 28, has featured regularly in West Indies' T20 side since his debut in 2017, without ever firmly establishing himself, but they will hope this knock signifies a coming of age.

He built tremendously on the work of Pooran, who made an early onslaught before taking a relative backseat to Powell.

The left-hander had posted his highest score in T20 internationals before he picked out Liam Livingstone at long on; the Lancashire player also taking a fine sliding catch to end a memorable knock from Powell.

Much-changed England fail to convince

England made five changes from the side which won the second T20, with batter Harry Brook and left-arm pace bowler George Garton making their first international appearances.

Garton started well, producing a fine ball that knocked back Brandon King's off stump, but failed to find that length regularly enough as Pooran and Powell climbed into his bowling.

England's shaky death bowling has come under increased scrutiny in recent months, but they erred throughout the whole innings here - failing to vary their pace well enough to check West Indies' progress.

The rare combination of three left-arm seamers in the same side failed to pay dividends as only Reece Topley (1-30) threatened, while Garton and Tymal Mills were expensive.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid was excellent as usual in taking 1-25 but fellow spinners Livingstone and Moeen Ali, captaining in place of Morgan who pulled out just before with a slight quad injury, both went at 14 runs per over.

Morgan has placed importance on development over results in this series and the performances of Banton and Salt will give him encouragement.

Banton, who also kept in the absence of Sam Billings through illness, made his highest T20 international score, striking six sixes to give England hope before he picked out Jason Holder off Kieron Pollard.

Salt similarly smashed anything on length in clearing the ropes five times, but was ultimately left with too much to do before he was bowled by a fine yorker from Romario Shepherd in the final over.

Comments

Join the conversation

38 comments

  • Comment posted by cbeb, today at 00:20

    Fair doos, that was brilliant, what a match! There's no shame falling short of a target that high. England's death bowling certainly needs a bit of work though, it reminds me of the bad old days of Dernbach and co...

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 00:20

    Well played England nothing to worry about on a better day Moeen would get 16 from 4 ball and Liam bang bang Livingston would get half century, my only worry is that I think Mr Rashid is batting to high up the batting order..

  • Comment posted by Bob the Turtle, today at 00:18

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 00:18

    Salt did well, Banton also and Rashid's bowling had the vague air of competency about it sadly lacking in the over-hyped Mills and the underwhelming Garton. Powell took advantage of the tripe he was served up well, as did Pooran.

  • Comment posted by usman, today at 00:17

    Some very strong performances in response in English camp, thought we might nick it in the end, bowling was just awful today. Only Rashid and Topley bowled well.. hopefully Morgan sorts it out and bring some sanity to this side

  • Comment posted by JasonR, today at 00:16

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 00:16

    The only thing that the England bowlers could learn from is mixing up the pace and bowling more Yorkers/full deliveries.

  • Comment posted by jam1, today at 00:16

    Chris Gayle is dethroned as the Jamaican master blaster

  • Comment posted by goochs 333, today at 00:15

    Back to standard practice, losing 😆

  • Comment posted by Marord, today at 00:15

    England got quite close considering only 4 players contributed - Topley and Rashid with the ball; Banton and Salt with the bat. The rest were dreadful

  • Comment posted by ketan1987, today at 00:15

    Can't be too disappointed. That would have been a decent total for the Test team

    • Reply posted by Alphonseuss, today at 00:17

      Alphonseuss replied:
      The pride in losing. OK.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 00:15

    Garton was absolutely garbage, tough on debut though. He’s too raw to play international cricket.

    As bad as England bowlers and a couple of batsmen were, you have to give credit to the West Indies.

    Well played West Indies - fully deserved

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 00:14

    Well at least England have found the perfect stand-in for Tom Curran getting carted round the ground with this Garton character

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 00:14

    It looked like a small ground today, with some big Sixes hit - out the stadium.

  • Comment posted by Alphonseuss, today at 00:14

    It's as if Joe Root is the T20 cricket team... but he isn't.
    Must be an English "thing".

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 00:13

    Instead of criticising England, I feel West Indies need to be commended, one of the greatest T20 games I’ve seen. Credit to England too for attempting to chase such a big score. Salt and Banton looking promising.

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 00:13

    Well we tried, but Powell was too good.

    • Reply posted by Grb, today at 00:17

      Grb replied:
      We did make it easy for him, bowling was utterly dreadful

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 00:13

    Can’t blame joe root for this result

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 00:13

    Another Cracking game today!

    England did well scoring 200+ chasing.

    Roll on Saturday as It’s been a really enjoyable series so far and still finally poised at 2 -1.

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 00:12

    Is it an ECB mandate that all the seamers must bowl short and wide all the time across every format?

