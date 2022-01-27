Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Men's champions Southern Brave will host Welsh Fire at the Ageas Bowl in the opening game of this summer's The Hundred.

That match takes place on Wednesday, 3 August, with the women's competition beginning on Thursday, 11 August, following the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, with champions Oval Invincibles hosting Northern Superchargers at The Kia Oval.

The final of the 100-ball tournament, which launched last year, will take place at Lord's on 3 September.

Once again, matches will be shown live on BBC television and Sky Sports.

Sanjay Patel, managing director for The Hundred, said: "The Hundred helped grow the game last year. With more than 500,000 tickets sold and issued and 16 million watching on TV - with half of them being new to cricket - we saw a new audience enjoying the game for the first time.

"We can't wait to build on that this year, bringing world-class cricket and an incredible family day out to fans across England and Wales."

The men's and women's teams which finish top of the group-stage table will advance straight to the final, with the second and third-placed teams facing each other in The Hundred Eliminator at the Ageas Bowl on Friday, 2 September.

Delayed start for Women's Hundred

Women's cricket will feature in the Commonwealth Games for the first time this summer, in a Twenty20 format, resulting in the delayed start to the women's Hundred.

It will also mean the women's group stage of The Hundred will consist of six matches per side, with the men's teams playing eight.

Once the women's competition begins, both men's and women's teams will then play at the same ground on the same day in a double-header format.

Invincibles crushed Brave by 48 runs in the women's final last year, and the two teams will once again meet on 14 August at The Oval.

"Last year was such an exciting year for the women's game," Invincibles all-rounder Alice Capsey said. "Playing in the opening match of the competition and winning the first-ever final of The Hundred are moments I will never forget.

"I still remember seeing all the fans at The Oval for the first game, there were so many young girls, it was so special. I'm sure the second year of the women's competition is going to be even more exciting."

Brave beat Birmingham Phoenix by 32 runs in the men's final last year and England fast bowler Tymal Mills says the team "can't wait to defend our title".

Fans who attended in 2021 will be able to purchase tickets in late February, with a second window opening on 31 Match for those who sign up via The Hundred website. external-link

Tickets, which will be priced at £5 for under-16s and free for children aged five and under, will then go on general sale on 20 April.