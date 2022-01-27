Knight hundred is the first for England in a women's Test in Australia since Charlotte Edwards in 2011

Women's Ashes, one-off Test, Manuka Oval (day two of four) Australia 337-9 dec Lanning 93, Haynes 86; Brunt 5-60 England 235-8 Knight 127 Trail by 102 Scorecard

Captain Heather Knight single-handedly repelled Australia with a superb century to keep England in the Ashes on day two of the one-off Test in Canberra.

As the batting line-up crumbled around her, Knight hit 127 not out from 249 balls, her second Test ton, to drag England to 235-8 at the close, 102 behind.

Knowing defeat would see Australia retain the Ashes, Knight ensured England avoided the follow-on which, with rain forecast for the final two days, could be crucial in their bid to avoid to defeat.

The next highest score was 27 not out, made by number 10 Sophie Ecclestone who shared a crucial unbroken stand of 66 with Knight late in the day.

The England top-order was guilty of a number of soft dismissals, Opener Lauren Winfield-Hill, who edged a wafted drive to depart for four, and Amy Jones, caught off the top-edge at mid-on attempting to shovel the ball to leg, two of those culpable.

Earlier, Australia declared on 337-9 in the morning session with Katherine Brunt taking 5-60.

Even if England escape with a draw they will still need to win the three one-day internationals which follow to win the series.

Brilliant Knight stands to give England hope

As wickets were tamely offered up at regular intervals England looked to be subsiding into a position that would have left defeat inevitable.

Knight, however, was incredible. She was already the only woman to hit centuries in all three formats for England but this effort, her fifth international ton in total, must surely rank as her best.

Her team-mates had no answer to Australia's impressive and varied bowling attack but, having come in in the third over, Knight, showing solid defence and accumulating off her pads and with drives through the covers, hardly offered a chance.

The only opportunity came when Knight was on 93, spinner Jess Jonassen getting fingertips on a caught-and-bowled chance high above her head.

England were 68 runs short of the follow-on mark at 120-6 at that point, and still 19 adrift when Ecclestone arrived at 169-8.

Knight expertly managed the situation, taking the strike until Ecclestone grew in confidence and adding quick runs against the second new ball in the final hour as the bowlers tired.

As well as the runs the time Knight has taken out of the game may also prove crucial.

Australia could have had a second bowl at England late on day two but instead the tourists go into day three still able to chip away at their deficit in search of a draw or even an unlikely win.

