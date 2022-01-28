Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mohammad Abbas has taken 90 wickets in his 25 Tests for Pakistan at an average of 23.02

Pakistan seam bowler Mohammad Abbas has re-signed for Hampshire for at least the first two months of the 2022 season as an overseas player.

Abbas took 41 wickets at an average of just under 16 in 10 County Championship matches in 2021.

"I'm delighted to be joining again," Abbas said. external-link "There's a big desire for silverware in the County Championship and hopefully I can play my part."

Right-armer Abbas will once again be joined by South Africa seamer Kyle Abbott as an overseas signing at the Ageas Bowl as Hampshire look to win their first Championship title since 1973.

He also previously played for Leicestershire in 2018 and 2019 and joins batter Nick Gubbins,white-ball all-rounder Ross Whiteley and wicketkeeper Ben Brown in signing for Hampshire for 2022.

Hampshire start the new Championship season against Somerset at home on Thursday, 7 April.