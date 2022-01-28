Katherine Brunt dismissed Alyssa Healy for a duck for the second time in the match

Women's Ashes, one-off Test, Manuka Oval (day three of four) Australia 337-9 dec & 12-2 Mooney 7*, Brunt 2-4 England 297 Knight 168*; Perry 3-57 Australia lead by 52 Scorecard

Rain hurt England's bid to set up an unlikely victory push on day three of the Women's Ashes Test against Australia in Canberra.

Resuming on 127, captain Heather Knight progressed to a stunning 168 not out as her side, who looked out of the contest on day two, reached 297 before being dismissed.

That ensured Australia took a lead of just 40 and Katherine Brunt claimed two wickets to reduce Australia to 12-2 in a gripping spell.

She had Alyssa Healy caught behind in the first over, the Australia opener out without scoring for the second time in the Test, and Rachael Haynes caught at short leg off an inside edge for four.

However, with the match delicately poised, rain arrived a ball later on the stroke of lunch and no further play was possible.

It means the draw the most likely result with just one day remaining and more rain forecast.

That would leave England, currently trailing 4-2 in the multi-format series, needing to win the three one-day internationals that follow to win the Ashes, although they could also end the tour victorious with two wins plus a tie or no-result.

