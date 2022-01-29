West Indies v England: Moeen Ali inspires England win to level series

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport

Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid high-fiving
Moeen Ali starred with bat and ball to lead England to a series-levelling win
Fourth Twenty20 international, Barbados:
England 193-6 (20 overs): Moeen 63 (28), Roy 52 (42); Holder 3-44
West Indies 159-5 (20 overs): Mayers 40 (23), Holder 36 (24); Moeen 2-28
England won by 34 runs; series level at 2-2
Scorecard

Moeen Ali produced a remarkable all-round display to lead England to victory in the fourth Twenty20 in Barbados.

Stand-in captain Moeen struck a brutal 63 from 28 balls as England posted an imposing 193-6.

The all-rounder then took 2-28 in West Indies' reply as the hosts fell 34 runs short.

The series is perfectly poised at 2-2, with the final game to be played at the same venue on Sunday (20:00 GMT).

Having lost the toss, England started steadily on a slow pitch before Jason Roy capitalised on some loose West Indies bowling.

Roy hit three sixes in his 52, a fine effort from the opener despite looking out of sorts for much of his innings.

The bowling of Jason Holder and Kieron Pollard troubled England's batters with nagging consistency before Moeen's onslaught propelled England to their match-winning total.

There were cameos from Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Holder in West Indies' reply but in contrast to England, none were able to post a significant score.

Moeen's magic inspires England

Roy's 34-ball fifty at the top of the order set a platform from which his teammates could accelerate, James Vince chipped in with another elegant knock of 34 and Sam Billings hit two sixes from the last two balls to boost the tourists' total further.

But the magnificence of Moeen stole the show from them all.

The stylish left-hander was a joy to watch, the highlight being four consecutive sixes from Jason Holder's third over - whose figures read 1-3 before the England all-rounder intervened.

England hammered 15 sixes in total and Moeen accounted for seven of them.

He was assisted by some inconsistent West Indies bowling - full deliveries sailed back over their heads, shorter ones were pulled ferociously into the stands.

But the fact that he was batting on a pitch that looked two-paced and offering some uneven bounce made his effort even more impressive.

And as if a match-winning contribution with the bat wasn't enough, Moeen then went on to remove both West Indies openers with his off-spin, breaking a blistering opening stand of 64 from Mayers and Brandon King.

Death overs prove the difference

England players celebrating a wicket
England's death bowling has attracted criticism during the series so far but here it was excellent

England's batters pummelled 75 runs from their final five overs in the first innings as West Indies' death bowling crumbled.

They bowled too short, too wide or too full and England tucked in. Moeen took 28 from Holder's third over - the 17th of the innings - to inflict most of the damage.

The hosts' batters then needed that exact equation - 75 from five overs - to win the game.

England's death bowling has been criticised during this series, with former England bowler Harry Gurney saying it was neglected.

But Chris Jordan in particular executed his variations of yorkers and slower balls to perfection and halted any chance of a counter-attack, despite some monstrous sixes from Pooran and Holder in the middle overs.

England's spinners may have taken of the five wickets to fall, but it was a tremendous effort from the seamers to restrict West Indies' powerhouse of a batting line-up.

  • Comment posted by Chaz, today at 23:46

    Well played lads. Great batting, bowling and fielding and played the pitch well.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:46

    Eoin Morgan deserves a lot of credit for always backing Moeen, a team effort.

    Overall the Spinners Mo, Liam Livingstone and Adil Rashid were Excellent.

    The quick bowlers did well - bowling better line & lengths and mixing it up, which did the trick for England today.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 23:45

    Scintillating cricket by Ali. Can he repeat this again tomorrow? WI bowled poorly and deserved to lose this T20 match. All to play for in the decider tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Spark plug salesman, today at 23:45

    Fantastic all round performance from Mo, great player and captain!

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 23:45

    Prince Ali...class

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 23:43

    Great to see the team proving people wrong

    Firstly, the PTSD some fans showed following the Ashes when we lost the first game of this series and the HYS was full of people saying how awful England cricket had become in all forms

    Secondly, Alli, Vince and Jordan all of whom had come in for criticism this series and played very well tonight

  • Comment posted by Prestidigitation, today at 23:43

    Take a bow Mr Moeen Ali. Superb!

    Same again tomorrow please lads.

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 23:40

    Great win by England. They got a lot more right than wrong.
    Well deserved MOTM for Mo - an outstanding performance.

    And finally some proper death bowling from Jordan. Sets it up beautifully for tomorrow - can't wait.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 23:40

    Moeen Ali - a white ball captain who contributes.

  • Comment posted by ynwa, today at 23:39

    Time for Moeen to get the captaincy on a permanent basis

    • Reply posted by MJC, today at 23:41

      MJC replied:
      No

  • Comment posted by chackt, today at 23:39

    Moeen superb. Adil just wrecks middle innings. Great pair those two.

  • Comment posted by kingpaul, today at 23:39

    Well done to england reserves

    Will be good to see if Moeen can ever do this during a run chase. He tends to be as useful as a chocolate teapot when the pressure is in

  • Comment posted by jd, today at 23:39

    Surely there’s going to be a headline saying Moeen’s going to lead England in world T20…. Pretty soon

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 23:39

    That last Moeen Ali sixer was a thing of beauty. Frame it and put it in a museum lads. 😍

    • Reply posted by BeeBeeSee, today at 23:46

      BeeBeeSee replied:
      The reaction from the Eng dugout to that last six

  • Comment posted by Akbar, today at 23:39

    Moeen Ali is a brilliant cricketer & fighter. He is a fun to watch. Won man of the match in both Eng wins :)

  • Comment posted by BeeBeeSee, today at 23:38

    Great result for our lads in a crucial game to take it to a decider. Especially as we lost the toss and were put in to bat, when we tend to prefer chasing.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:38

    MOEEN ALI - Man of the Match again for the 2 Wins on tour.

    The only 2 games England’s won all winter!!

    The usual scapegoat anytime England loose - comes up trumps again.

    If they lose tomorrow - I’m sure he will get all the blame, as people have very short memories notably the bbc Journalists.

    The BBC Media Journalists Reporting on Moeen Ali over the years has been truly pathetic! Well done Mo

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 23:37

    well played and well thought out, great Moeen & Eoin, excellent, nothing to say but its great to see Liam also spin the ball, but the bowling overall was just top class, well done, just to think there is still players to come back in if they are good enough.

  • Comment posted by MJC, today at 23:37

    Oh dear Moeen Ali has one good game and this conversation will now be full of people comparing him to Gary Sobers PLEASE!!!!

    • Reply posted by Jossies, today at 23:41

      Jossies replied:
      Just the one good game, it's wonder he made career. I think people see he often gets the blame so maybe he due some redress

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 23:37

    Moeen is unstoppable on his day. Devastating batting and a handy turn with the ball too.

