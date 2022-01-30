West v Indies v England: Jason Holder's four wickets in four balls completes series win

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Jason Holder
Jason Holder became only the fourth man to take four wickets in four balls in a T20 international
Fifth Twenty20 international, Barbados
West Indies 179-4 (20 overs): Pollard 41* (25), Rashid 2-17
England 162 all out (19.5 overs): Vince 55 (35), Holder 5-27
West Indies won by 17 runs, won series 3-2
Jason Holder took four wickets from the final four balls to send England to a 17-run defeat in the deciding Twenty20 and give West Indies a 3-2 series win in Barbados.

With England needing 20 from the last over, Barbadian Holder had Sam Billings, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid caught on the leg-side boundary and then bowled Saqib Mahmood.

West Indies earlier overcame being subdued by England's spinners to take advantage of some poor death bowling in their 179-4.

Rovman Powell clubbed 35 not out from 17 balls and captain Kieron Pollard supported with an unbeaten 41.

James Vince looked to be carrying England in the chase, but crucially top-edged Akeal Hosein to the mid-wicket boundary for 55.

Left-arm spinner Hosein took a wicket in each of three successive overs, his career-best 4-30 reducing England to 119-6.

Sam Billings kept them afloat with 41, only for Holder to give England's seamers a lesson, ending with 5-27 as the tourists were bowled out for 162.

England return to the Caribbean in March for a three-Test series, with a squad due to be named in the coming weeks.

Before then, director of cricket Ashley Giles will submit a report on their Ashes hammering, potentially sparking changes to the management of the England men's teams.

Holder humbles inexperienced England

While England ultimately lost this game by unravelling at the end of West Indies' innings, Holder's achievement in becoming only the fourth man to take four wickets in four balls in a T20 international, on his home ground, was electrifying.

England's batters got stuck in the chase, a middle-order collapse to Hosein typical of a series when none of the second-string batters made a compelling case to dislodge any of the first-choice players missing after taking part in the Ashes.

As usual, Vince oozed elegance in his second T20 half-century, adding 46 with Moeen Ali, who never matched the fluency of his 63 on Saturday with just 14 from 19 balls.

Hosein was held back while Moeen remained, but after the skipper miscued to give Holder his first wicket, Hosein removed Liam Livingstone, Vince and Phil Salt.

England needed 48 from the final three overs, only for Billings and Jordan to take 20 off the 18th, getting the equation down to 20 runs required from six balls.

Curiously, both teams had 160 going into their final over, but the difference was Holder, even if he did start with a no-ball.

Jordan, the man who conceded 19 from West Indies' final set, skied to the leg-side fence, with Billings and Rashid falling in almost identical fashion.

Hardly anyone inside the Kensington Oval spotted that Mahmood had inside-edged on to his leg stump. When they did, it sparked joyous celebrations.

Windies' innings of three thirds

It was a curious innings from West Indies, thanks mainly to the disparity in quality between England's pace and spin bowling.

The hosts motored in the powerplay, meandered in the middle overs, then surged at the end. They took 58 from the first six overs, 47 from the next nine and 74 off the final five.

The early charge was led by Kyle Myers, who whipped almost all of his 31 through the leg side. He was cut off by a wonderful relay catch on the boundary - Jason Roy nonchalantly offloading from deep mid-wicket to long-on Salt to give the masterful Rashid his first wicket.

England's four scalps were shared between the leg-spin of Rashid and Livingstone as England applied the brakes in a period of nine overs where only one was delivered by a pace bowler.

At one point, West Indies went 42 balls between boundaries, with impetus eventually coming from Powell, who despite hitting a scintillating hundred in the third match of the series, was held back at number six and did not arrive until the 15th over.

From a low stance, he belted four sixes when England returned to pace at the death, with skipper Pollard following in his slipstream.

Overall, England's spin trio returned 4-54 from 10 overs, while their pace counterparts went wicketless and leaked 122 runs from the same amount.

  • Comment posted by jam1, today at 00:07

    Reading some of the comments and seeing the meltdown on here beggars belief. It is seriously quite hilarious.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 00:06

    Seems Moeen's magic wore off within just one day & was lucky too not to be out first ball in tonight's series decider!

  • Comment posted by J, today at 00:06

    England last 3 Series
    India @ home LOST
    Australia away LOST
    W Indies away LOST

    And you guys invented the game.

    Called yourselves World Champions??
    YOU'RE HAVIN A LAUGH 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 00:04

    I was surprised that Mahmood was playing having missed the last game and Tymal Mills got dropped.

    It would have been nice if they gave these guys 3 matches on the trot, otherwise they should have brought Parkinson in on the plane.

  • Comment posted by A, today at 00:03

    Well done West Indies - great performance.

    England:

    Death bowling still utterly appalling.

    Why switch early from spin to seam and leave 2 overs of spin on the board? It probably cost 15-20 runs and maybe a wicket or two. I assume they were doing a pre agreed plan but WI showed the value of flexibility and game knowledge in the end.

    No idea why Salt is so low down the order either.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 00:03

    If only this series series was played in the format we are very good & excel at i.e. The Hundred, we would have won tonight's match by one run & hence the series too! Having to play this extra 20 balls in this T20i format is absolutely unnecessary & totally unfair in negating our strengths!

  • Comment posted by NeutralRed, today at 00:02

    Reality is when you add back Butler, Stokes, Bairstow, Morgan, Woods, Archer to Roy, Mo, Livingstone and Rashid:

    1. Eng have a very strong team
    2. Eng win that game today

  • Comment posted by Thick and Veiny, today at 00:00

    England are a good side, a tight loss with a 2nd string side doesn't change that. Our pace bowling isn't good enough, though. Jordan should be out to pasture.

  • Comment posted by Theo, at 23:59 30 Jan

    Simply brilliantly marshalled victory by pollard!! Holder deserves all the plaudits tho with such stunning match winning figures! If the Brits didn't know it, they know it now... Form is temporary, class PERMANENT!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by SOCAandRUM, at 23:57 30 Jan

    Brilliant West Indies! Holder last over was incredible! That said, all the five games in the series brought a wide range of emotions. From entertainment to dispair! Now for a rum or two!

  • Comment posted by gg, at 23:56 30 Jan

    I guess moeen Ali isn't the great messiah after all 👍🏻

    • Reply posted by NeutralRed, today at 00:04

      NeutralRed replied:
      Again why single out Mo...?

  • Comment posted by JeffCoop, at 23:54 30 Jan

    Livingstone and Moeen both had an over left to bowl before England reverted to their seemingly cast-in-stone plan to bowl seam for the last 5 overs. Seeing that we're the worst in the world currently at death bowling, a change of plan might not go amiss!

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, at 23:54 30 Jan

    Surely this tour has told the selectors that Jordan’s time is up. Conceding over 50 runs, and not for the first time either but then eating up 10 balls for 7 runs when over 15 an over is required! Over the 5 matches the WI fully deserved the series win.

    • Reply posted by Nickw1975, at 23:55 30 Jan

      Nickw1975 replied:
      Why do we stick with him?

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, at 23:52 30 Jan

    Can you imagine Mahmood bowling to the likes of Rohit Sharma in this format - he’d get hit all over the shop in the powerplay. Just doesn’t seem to have any variation.

    Spinners doing well, so that’s good.

    Batting is a bit fragile. What happened to regularly hitting 60/70 in the 1st six overs for no or maybe one wicket? They seem less fearless and more “I don’t want to get out”

    Change needed.

  • Comment posted by DAP1, at 23:51 30 Jan

    If only the rest of the world would stop the game after 100 balls......

  • Comment posted by nozin around, at 23:51 30 Jan

    Well played Windies!

    Collapso cricket seems to be rife within the mens and womens game, although the women losing 6-26 was conveniently glossed by the misandrist bbc

  • Comment posted by Nick, at 23:51 30 Jan

    What a way by Holder to atone for dropping a catch off the first ball faced by the opposition skipper by taking the last four wickets in four balls in the final over to lead his team to a match & series victory!

  • Comment posted by Humph, at 23:50 30 Jan

    Ashley Giles writing the report on the Ashes debacle? That's like Boris Johnson deciding he should take over the Sue Gray report into partygate...

    • Reply posted by Atlantic252, at 23:56 30 Jan

      Atlantic252 replied:
      Marking your own homework seems in vogue both in politics and cricket.

  • Comment posted by Alex, at 23:50 30 Jan

    Fantastic series and congrats to the Windies

    Thoroughly enjoyed the past 9 days

    • Reply posted by PsychLove, at 23:55 30 Jan

      PsychLove replied:
      Hear Hear

  • Comment posted by Harry, at 23:50 30 Jan

    Well contested series which WI deserved to win.
    Not for the first time, England were pretty gormless tonight. CJ & Mahmood served up more rubbish, we were gifted three free hits and missed them all and Moeen had one of his frustrating off days with the bat.
    This WI side recently lost to Ireland which gives you an idea of how bad we've been.
    A lot to improve on, a very poor bad Ashes follow-up

